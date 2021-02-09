Row house catches fire twice in one night

Firefighters were able to control both fires, which occurred at a row house on Sydenham Street near Susquehanna Avenue on Feb. 7 and 8.

The Philadelphia Fire Department put out two fires on the second floor of a two-story row house on Sydenham Street near Susquehanna Avenue on Feb. 7 and 8, wrote Kathy Matheson, communications director for the Philadelphia Fire Department, in an email to The Temple News.

The row house first caught on fire at around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 7 and took firefighters 20 minutes to bring under control. Two firefighters were injured in the process, Matheson wrote.

The row house then caught on fire for a second time around 4:15 a.m., and firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes, Matheson added.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the causes of both fires, Matheson wrote.