Running away from unhealthy social media comparisons

A student recognizes how her relationship with social media creates unhealthy standards in her life.

21 January 2025 Opinion, The Essayist
I’ve always hated running. It reminds me of wheezing through elementary school gym class when I was the stout kid struggling to finish the mile run. 

But during Thanksgiving Break, I downloaded Strava to record my runs and track my progress. It’s a neon orange app designed to push an individual to take on physical activities like running, biking and weightlifting. The app’s name is a direct translation of “to strive” in Swedish.

My primary goal was to stay consistent with tracking my running progress — focusing on metrics like speed, distance and the combination of the two. Although running was not a resolution I made in the New Year, it felt apt to take steps to push myself and improve.

While Strava functions like most fitness apps, it has a unique, social media-like component that stood out to me. Users can follow others, view their activities and even give them “kudos,” or a virtual thumbs-up.

I didn’t start running until college because I stopped playing school sports and needed some form of physical activity. I still vividly remember those early attempts: out of breath and stopping short of a mile. 

During the years, my relationship with running has been sporadic — phases of interest followed by complete indifference and distaste for the activity. I consider myself an athletic person and am constantly active, whether through sports or other forms of exercise, but I’ve always hated running because I never felt like it came natural to me. 

Strava’s competitive, social-media-like features introduced a new sense of accountability and motivation. For the first time, I wasn’t just running for the sake of running — I wanted to improve because I knew others were watching.

My experience with Strava mirrored a deeper issue in many facets of my life. The dual-edged impact of social media — a competition I’ve created by comparing myself to others. 

On platforms like Strava, Instagram or LinkedIn, connection with other people has been a powerful source of insecurity. But as I have taken on this relationship with Strava and running, I wondered if this constant comparison is healthy.

LinkedIn had a natural passage in my life. I don’t frequent the app as often as others, but I find a slight obsession with professional and educational improvement. Every time I open LinkedIn I’m met with a sinking feeling when I see my peers’ polished profiles and announcements of job offers that make my achievements feel inadequate. 

As a soon-to-graduate college student, I’m obsessed with applying for jobs and internships, and seeing the success of others feels like a competition I am constantly losing. 

On Instagram, I see individuals posting snapshots of their life which always look better than the one I’m living. Although most photos on Instagram are just the most palpable and fascinating moments, I often find myself comparing my own life and feeling inadequate in comparison.  

The feeling of inadequacy I found on LinkedIn and other social media platforms crept into my relationship with Strava. My running became a silent competition with strangers’ achievements, and I started questioning whether my motivation to improve was for myself or some external validation. 

Since this realization, I’ve taken a step away from Strava and other social media platforms. Running has become quieter now that I’m not measuring the success of others before personal joy. 

I no longer compete for a faster time or go further than I have in the past – when I run now it’s about finding fulfillment in the act itself. 

Running may never come naturally, but it has taught me to redefine success on my terms. I’m beginning to understand I can improve at running without chasing badges, virtual “kudos” and superficial approval. 

As I step back from measurements and comparisons I realize that both in running and life success is not about the achievements of others, so far it’s about finding joy in the process. 

McCaillaigh Rouse

Reach out to McCaillaigh at mccaillaigh.rouse@temple.edu.

