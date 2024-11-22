Shapiro announces SEPTA funding plan to cancel additional fare hikes

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will receive $153 million from the federal highway fund, allowing SEPTA to stop a potential second fare increase and any service cuts, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

SEPTA is still raising its prices on Dec. 1, with fares increasing by 7.5%. The increases will affect the Broad Street Line, Market Frankford Line and the bus and trolley systems. However, the funding the transportation system will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Public Transportation will prevent service cuts and the additional 21.5% increase that was proposed for 2025.

“My decision to take this action will provide immediate relief to SEPTA, but it is not a long-term solution,” Shapiro wrote in a letter. “It does, however, provide the Legislature with a window of opportunity to fully consider different proposals to fund mass transit and finally take necessary legislative action to address this critical need for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro visited the SEPTA Frankford Transportation Center in Philadelphia Friday where he stated PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll would transfer the funds to SEPTA. He was joined at the news conference by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker as well as elected local, state and federal officials from all counties surrounding the Philadelphia area.

The funding may cause some interstate highway projects to be delayed, like the I-95 in Philadelphia, Spotlight PA reported.

The transportation agency has previously stated the decision to increase fares came directly from their $240 million budget deficit and low ridership post-pandemic.

SEPTA has implemented many new initiatives in the past year to combat its budget deficit. In the summer of 2023, a fare evasion fine was announced as well as a program that would bring full-length gates to certain spots, including Cecil B. Moore station on Temple’s Main Campus.