TAUP votes to ratify new contract agreement with Temple

The union’s new five-year agreement with the university covers pay increases and job security.

Temple Association of University Professionals voted to ratify its tentative agreement with Temple Wednesday, the union announced on social media. The agreement was approved by 721 members, while just 15 voted against it.

TAUP announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the university on a new five-year contract on Sept. 16 after a year of negotiations.

The vote opened Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. and ended Oct. 15 at the same time. Invitations were sent directly to dues-paying members by TAUP. In the past few weeks, the union hosted three ratification information sessions summarizing the collective bargaining agreement and allowing members to ask questions.

Of the union’s 979 eligible voters, 75% participated in the vote.

The five-year agreement achieved historic wins for the union, including increased wages, extended bereavement leave and improvements in job security. It includes a pay increase of $10,000 across the board for all salaries beginning the current 2024-25 academic year.

“I know the fight will never end, but I see this as an immediate positive for all employees covered by the [collective bargaining agreement],” wrote Jimmy Miller, associate professor at the Fox School of Business, in the TAUP statement.

The tentative agreement did not include an improved sick leave policy — a key sticking point during negotiations. The union will aim to address the issue on a larger platform and bring in city and state officials as backup.