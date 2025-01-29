Temple addresses ICE reports, federal funding executive orders

President John Fry discussed the evolving circumstances of Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in the past week.

Temple President John Fry released a statement Wednesday advising students about the university’s policies relating to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal funding following reports of ICE presence in the Philadelphia area and a now-defunct executive order to freeze all federal funding.

The university confirmed that there were no reports of ICE agents on campus and advised that all law enforcement actions still need to comply with typical legal processes, like a warrant or court order.

Fry also encouraged students, faculty and community members to contact the Department of Public Safety if they see “concerning activity” on campus.

“While circumstances will continue to evolve over the coming weeks and months, one thing that will remain the same is Temple’s mission of access, opportunity, engagement and discovery,” Fry wrote. “Since our founding in 1884, Temple has focused on providing educational and experiential opportunities to individuals from every walk of life. That mission will not change.”

On Monday, the Temple Association of University Professionals released a social media statement calling on Temple to release its policy and protocol after a number of speculative social media posts went viral.

Other universities, like Rutgers University and the University of Pennsylvania released statements on their policies last week. A student at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was handcuffed, “taken to a location downtown” and released by ICE agents on Sunday, The Muhlenberg Weekly reported.

Rutgers released a statement to students and faculty Friday advising students to contact the university’s police department if they “become aware of ICE activities” at the university, according to TAPintoNew Brunswick. The University of Pennsylvania’s Interim President Larry Jameson addressed the community Tuesday night regarding federal funding and prioritizing “non-discrimination” on campus.

The Wednesday statement is the first Fry has released since President Donald Trump signed his first executive order Jan. 20. Trump has since signed orders withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs in executive branch departments and agencies.

The federal funding pause, which the Trump administration rescinded Wednesday afternoon, would impact research projects at Temple. The Office of the Vice President for Research is monitoring the situation and advises all researchers to continue all projects, halting activity only if they consult with the OVPR, Fry wrote in the statement.

“I want to thank the entire Temple community for your continued commitment and patience during this challenging time,” Fry wrote. “Please rest assured that we will remain steadfast in carrying out our research and our mission of providing all students with an excellent, affordable education.