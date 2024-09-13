Temple searching for answers ahead of home opener against Coastal Carolina

Temple Football was shredded by Navy’s triple option last week and could face the same fate against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Just about everything has gone wrong for Temple two weeks into its 2024 season. The Owls have dropped their first two games on the road and have been outscored 89-14 to start the year, and the team is scrambling for answers.

The Owls now return home to Lincoln Financial Field hoping to stop the bleeding. All six of Drayton’s wins at Temple have come at the Linc, but a chance for a seventh might be harder to come by in the Owls’ 2024 home opener.

Temple was carved up by Navy’s Wing-T offense last week, giving up 297 yards on the ground in an embarrassing 38-11 loss. Coastal Carolina boasts a similar offense and could be the third straight team to run for 200 yards against the Owls’ defense.

“They’re going to be very well coached,” Drayton said. “They’re playing fast, and there’s a triple option element to what they do. They have speed and athleticism on the perimeter and at the running back [position].”

Here is everything you need to know before Temple kicks off tomorrow at 2 p.m.

REVVING THE ENGINE

A recurring theme throughout the first two games of the season was Temple’s inability to get in a rhythm early in the game. They have scored just three points in the first half this year, and it came as time expired in the first half against Navy.

For the second time in as many weeks, Drayton said after the game against Navy that he “didn’t like the look” in his players eyes. But Drayton said he’s still confident that he has the right guys in the locker room to win games.

“I’m not coaching a mentally soft football team,” Drayton said. “This is a very tough football team. They just gotta be able to play with the confidence that they have the ability when they have to do their job.”

Quarterback Forrest Brock is leading an offense that is averaging a measly seven points per game. Brock, a junior college transfer, has resorted to dump-offs and short passes early in games and rarely looks to throw the ball deep until the fourth quarter.

Temple only found Navy’s side of the field four times last week and constantly sputtered throughout the afternoon. Brock found a lifeline in single-digit wide receiver Dante Wright, who Brock will have to find early and often for the Owls to stay competitive against Coastal Carolina.

RETAKING THE EYE TEST

The Owls’ defense struggled mightily last week against Navy, allowing 297 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Now, Temple welcomes in another team built on the ground game behind a version of the triple-option.

The key to stopping the triple-option is having good eye discipline and not getting fooled by the misdirection, Drayton said prior to last week’s contest. But Temple’s linebackers and defensive line will have to be even more disciplined if they want to contain the Coastal Carolina run game.

Linebacker D.J. Woodbury Sr. was the one player on the defense who played well against the Navy offense. Woodbury racked up 10 tackles and was the only defender who was able to recognize what the Navy offense was doing.

By the time Woodbury was able to get to the ball-carrier, he was already at the second level due to shortcomings in the trenches. If the Owls want to have more success against the run game, other players are going to have to step up alongside Woodbury.

ON COASTAL CAROLINA

The Chanticleers have raced out to a 2-0 start, beating a low tier FBS team in Jacksonville State and FCS opponent William and Mary. Coastal has put up 95 total points — 14th in the country right now.

Very similar to Navy, Coastal Carolina runs a triple-option style offense built on the ground game. The Chanticleers have the seventh-best rushing offense among FBS teams through two weeks.

They are averaging 285.5 rushing yards per game and are led by running back Christian Washington who is averaging five yards per carry. Quarterback Ethan Vasko has presented himself as a dual-threat, having rushed for more than 100 yards this season along with his 409 passing yards.

Coastal Carolina’s defense is headed by defensive tackle Will Whitson and linebacker Shane Bruce. Whitman played a key role as a reserve last season and has already made his presence felt this year with 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack so far this season. Bruce has also made 11 tackles and returns as a key starter in the middle of the defense.

The Owls have struggled mightily against the run game so far this season and facing another run heavy football team could spell more trouble. The Chanticleers defense is a step down from the previous two defenses the team faced, so an improved performance could be possible.

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor – “After Temple’s game against Oklahoma, there were visible bright spots in an otherwise lopsided score. Everything was taken back after the performance against the Midshipmen. The offense hasn’t seemed to click and the run game production has come far and few between. I don’t think the Owls stand a chance against the Chanticleer running attack and they will drop to 0-3 on the season.”

Coastal Carolina wins 41-10.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor – “Temple came out against Navy and played about as poorly as they could. Now returning home should help the Owls out, but playing another run heavy team is concerning after the Navy game. The Owls offense has simply not shown enough and the defense did not take the step forward against Navy that I was expecting to see.”

Coastal Carolina wins 34-13.

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor – “After Temple’s first two games, it is obvious that the Owls still have a lot they need to figure out on both sides of the field. Even if the offense takes off early in the game, which they have not been able to do so far, I think Coastal Carolina will capitalize on Temple’s struggling defense with ease.”

Coastal Carolina wins 37-10

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager – “While there are bright spots across the team, the negatives consistently outweigh the positives — especially when both sides of the ball have failed to play a complete game together. I think the Owls continue to improve offensively but it won’t be enough to keep up with Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina wins 27-17.