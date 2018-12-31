Top 10 columns of 2018

Our columnists spent 2018 exploring controversies on Main Campus, representation in pop culture, the fairness of our democracy and so much more. Here’s a list of our best op-ed stories of the year.

1. #MeToo includes restaurant workers, too by Tyler Perez

Lead Columnist Tyler Perez urges men to spark a change in the rape culture of the restaurant industry. He points out the industry has yet to become a part of the progressive #MeToo movement.



2. ‘People of color’ is an unjust umbrella term by Alvira Bonsu

Alvira Bonsu argues that the term “people of color” forces people of different struggles into the same group. She thinks people should be direct when referring to non-white people.



3. Common Grounds’ sign should never have gone up by Kelly Brennan

Managing Editor Kelly Brennan argues that a controversial neon sign that appeared near Main Campus at a new coffee shop. She argues the sign trivialized substance use disorder and should never have been on display.



4. ‘A Quiet Place’ accommodates a regularly silenced community by Rae Burach

Lead Columnist Rae Burach commends the writers of a 2018 horror film for using little dialogue, which welcomed the deaf community to have almost the same watching experience as those who aren’t deaf.



5. Products ‘for ladies’ promote gender stereotypes by Christina Mitchell

Christina Mitchell disagrees with the “shrink it and pink it” marketing tactic aimed to appeal to female consumers. When companies manufacture smaller, pink versions of products, they are reinforcing gender stereotypes.



6. Police: Protesters deserve the same respect as fans by Diana Cristancho

Diana Cristancho points out a double standard in which Super Bowl celebrators were exempt from the discipline Black Lives Matter protesters encounter from police. She argues it’s unfair to treat those fighting for their rights worse than those celebrating a win.



7. Rolling back food rules harms farm animals by Monica Mellon

Former Lead Columnist Monica Mellon is concerned about the rolling back of government regulations that standardize organic food production and the effect it will have on animals.



8. Free identification: a pathway to true democracy by Rachel Berson

Rachel Berson argues we aren’t giving people a fair chance to participate in elections if some citizens can’t acquire proper identification to do so. She also points out that forms of ID are required to get jobs, government assistance and homes.



9. Yes, Bill Cosby is on trial. And so is Temple by Julie Christie

Digital Managing Editor columnizes about how involved Temple University is in Bill Cosby’s trial. She points to the university’s failure to immediately distance itself from Cosby, as well as trustee Patrick O’Connor’s standing by him during the trial.



10. ‘Love, Simon’ offers vital LGBTQ representation by Siani Colón

Assistant Director of Engagement Siani Colón calls the 2018 romantic comedy “Love, Simon” groundbreaking for the LGBTQ community in comparison to other Hollywood portrayals of romance. She hopes to see more films like it.