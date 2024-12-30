Top 10 Sports stories of 2024

From a Philadelphia basketball tradition being rejuvenated to a complete makeover for Temple Football, here are the top Sports stories of 2024.

This year was a mixed one for Temple Athletics. Men’s soccer made the American Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in years, both men’s and women’s basketball played well in their conference tournaments, a football player was drafted to the NFL for the first time in four years and the Big 5 was rejuvenated across Philadelphia.

On the other hand, not everything went well for Temple. Former head football coach Stan Drayton was fired after three lackluster seasons and the women’s basketball team experienced promotion differences compared to the less successful men’s team.

The Temple News Sports staff has compiled a list of its Top 10 stories in 2024.

By Ryan Mack

With the revision to the Big 5 format, former players and coaches alike hope for its continued success. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Since its inception in 1955, the Big 5 had been engraved in the culture of Philadelphia basketball. Each year Temple, Villanova, Saint Joseph’s, Penn and La Salle faced off to earn bragging rights against each other. However as the years went on, the less attention the tradition got. In 2022 the Big 5 hit rock bottom when the Palestra was barely filled and the future of it was put into question.

Hoping to find a new spark, the format was changed. All the teams were split into two three-team pods and culminated with a triple header at The Wells Fargo Center. The switch-up is now in its second year and has been a breath of fresh air for the once struggling Big 5.

By Declan Landis and Fallon Roth

Guard Tiarra East hits a layup against South Florida as Temple Women’s Basketball beat the Bulls to spark a five-game winning streak. | LILLIAN PRIETO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The 2023-24 season was two different tales for Temple’s basketball teams. In mid-February, the men’s team was in the middle of a 10-game losing streak while the women sat atop the American Athletic Conference standings.

Despite the clear differences in performance, the men’s team was receiving far more promotional events. Up until Feb. 18, the men’s team had approximately 19 promotional events while the women’s team had just nine, TTN found. The disparity of promotion continued to prove the status quo in women’s college sports compared to men’s.

By Samuel O’Neal

The Owls had a stretch from Dec. 2 to Jan. 24 where they covered the spread in just two out of 15 games. | WILL COLAVITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Following Temple’s loss to UAB on March 7, the Owls were flagged by U.S. Integrity due to the spread spiking just minutes before tip off. Prior to the game, the Owls were two-point underdogs but the spread rose to eight points before the start of the game. The activity led to an investigation throughout the summer. The findings led to former guard Hyseir Miller being dismissed from Virginia Tech in the fall.

By Colin Schofield

The inaugural Women’s Big 5 Classic showed what women’s basketball could be in Philadelphia, but more promotion is needed for it to reach its full potential | OLIVER LOIS ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Big 5 has always existed in women’s basketball, just to a much lesser extent of popularity. Before the 2024-25 season, the Big 5 announced a new women’s format that mirrored the men’s.

Implementing the same Big 5 Classic format as the men gave the women’s game a chance to grow and step into the spotlight. Temple took home the first-ever Big 5 Classic championship on Dec. 6, but more importantly, the event shined light on women’s basketball in Philadelphia and gave the sport a chance for growth. Despite the improvements, there is still a lot that can be done to help the women’s Big 5 grow in the years to come.

By Ryan Mack

The 19th annual Danny Rumph Classic took place from Aug 1-5 at the Community College of Philadelphia. | COURTESY / MICHAEL MORAK

Former Western Kentucky basketball player Danny Rumph had just come home for the summer following his junior year. He went to the Mallory Recreation Center in Philadelphia with his friends looking to play pickup basketball. When Rumph hit the game winning shot, he passed out and tragically passed away at just 21 years old.

Looking to keep his memory alive, five of Rumph’s friends turned to basketball as a way to do that. They created the Danny Rumph Classic, a pro-am basketball tournament and it took like wildfire. What first was a way for the local talent to show off became a place where pro players came to compete. Now nearly two decades later, the Rumph Classic has brought the Philadelphia community together and helped continue Rumph’s legacy.

By Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan

Temple Athletics dismissed coach Stan Drayton following an 18-15 win against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 16. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

When former Temple Football head coach Stan Drayton was hired in December 2021, he was tasked with resetting a culture that his predecessor, Rod Carey had broken. However, Drayton ultimately fared unsuccessful in bringing the Owls back to where they were in the mid-2010s.

Drayton went just 9-25 during his tenure and was fired with just two games left in his third season. Temple underwent a culture change when Drayton was in charge, and players bought into him. But the Owls fell short on the field and never won a game on the road during his three seasons.

By Colin Schofield

COURTESY / TEMPLE ATHLETICS

Rower Gemma Wollenschlaeger had all but given up on her athletic dreams by the time she was a freshman in high school. She was unable to compete in most sports due to having a left clubfoot that prevented her from walking for more than 15 minutes. However, Wollenschlaeger discovered the sport of rowing and was immediately hooked.

That attitude she presented earned her a spot on Temple’s rowing team and she became one of the best players on the team. Wollenschlaeger’s success with the Owls earned her a spot on the USA Para Rowing roster which competed in World Championships. A few months later, Wollenschlaeger was selected to the Paralympics team, something that once seemed unimaginable to her.

By Sienna Conaghan

The NCAA proposed allowing double contacts in Women’s Volleyball on Jan. 5 and the rule change was approved on Feb. 20. LILLIAN PRIETO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Ryan Mack

Temple Men’s Basketball advances to its first-ever American Athletic Conference Championship following a 74-73 win against FAU Saturday afternoon. | COURTESY / CHRISTIAN PROSCIA

Since Temple joined the American Athletic Conference in 2013, the Owls had never advanced to the conference tournament championship. The 2024 season seems to be a wash when they entered the conference tournament not too far removed from a 10-game losing streak.

Instead the Owls, ripped off four wins in four days to face off against Florida Atlantic in the semifinals, who was just a season removed from an appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Despite being underdogs, Temple shocked FAU and stole a win to earn a shot at its first March Madness berth since 2019.

By Charles Erb

Flannan Riley and Andrew Kempe divide their time as goalie for the Men’s Soccer team. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple Men’s Soccer goalkeepers Andrew Kempe and Flannan Riley spent the 2023 season splitting time in the net. It was a unique approach from head coach Bryan Green and he decided to continue to rotate his two keepers in the 2024 season. The strategy made it difficult for opposing offenses due to the contrasting styles. Splitting time with both goalies playing well could have led to conflict, but Kempe and Riley used to better their relationship and competition.