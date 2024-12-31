From the 2024 election to improving campus life, here are the top 10 columns of 2024.

In the past 12 months, the Temple community has faced significant changes, including evolving attitudes toward labor unions, the integration of the University of the Arts, heightened political tensions amidst the presidential election and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

As 2025 approaches, Donald Trump’s return to office and the early days of Temple’s own president, John Fry, will significantly influence the Temple community.

Here are The Temple News’ top 10 Opinion columns of 2024.

By McCaillaigh Rouse

Temple and the Temple Association of University Professionals reached a tentative five-year contract agreement in September addressing pay raises and job security. The contract failed to resolve issues with the restrictive sick leave policy, where employees reported disciplinary action after taking more than five of their annual 10 sick days, creating fear of termination and pressure to work while ill, as seen in the tragic case of former librarian Latanya Jenkins.

Rouse argued Temple should amend their sick leave policy by prioritizing employees’ mental and physical needs and creating a healthful work environment.

By McCaillaigh Rouse and Bradley McEntee

Rouse and McEntee urged their peers to oppose the construction of the 76 Place arena near Chinatown, which sparked fears of gentrification and displacement among lifelong residents and business owners. Key points highlight potential property tax hikes and cultural erosion, while advocacy groups and students rallied to preserve the neighborhood ahead of a crucial City Council vote.

On Dec. 20, however, the Philadelphia City Council approved the $1.3 billion plan to build the basketball arena, creating jobs for thousands of Philadelphians but raising Chinatown residents’ concerns to an all-time high.

By Bradley McEntee

The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post faced backlash after its wealthy owners blocked presidential endorsements from the publications’ editorial boards, leading to canceled subscriptions and resignations.

Critics argued this interference undermines journalistic independence and sets a dangerous precedent for editorial board autonomy. McEntee urged readers to support local, independent journalism to preserve the integrity and ethical standards essential to democracy.

By McCaillaigh Rouse

Rouse urged for the renaming of O’Connor Plaza, named after former trustee Patrick J. O’Connor, which has drawn criticism due to his controversial role as Bill Cosby’s defense attorney in a 2005 civil sexual assault case. While O’Connor is a significant donor and figure at Temple, many argue that associating his name with a central campus landmark tarnishes the university’s image given Cosby’s legacy of allegations and criminal charges.

By Bradley McEntee

McEntee reflects on the devastating impact of Donald Trump’s political rise; Despite Kamala Harris’ campaign championing unity and progress, Trump’s incendiary rhetoric and false promises to the working class swayed voters in November, highlighting deeper societal issues of racism, misogyny and division.

McEntee expresses profound concern about the enduring influence of bigotry in American politics and fears that hard-won progress may be undone, leaving the nation fractured and struggling to rebuild.

By Claire Zeffer

Since the emergence of artificial intelligence as a prominent tool in internet content curation, it has been weaponized in immoral ways, like the use of AI deepfakes to fabricate sexually explicit images of celebrities — something seen earlier this year with Taylor Swift.

Zeffer argues students should be conscious of the risks of AI deepfakes and urges them to avoid and report such content due to the harm it poses to women and the dangerous precedents it sets for internet content.

By McCaillaigh Rouse

Reflecting on the changing tides in American politics towards extremism and violent expressions of bigotry, like in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Rouse expresses her anxiety about the 2024 presidential election and the importance of hope in persevering through hardship.

Despite the tumultuous political landscape and its devastating effects on interpersonal relationships, Temple’s history of dissent and fights for liberation fosters a sense of optimism for students. Above all else, Rouse argues, it is most important for Americans to fight for their civil liberties in the face of tyrannical administrations.

By Bradley McEntee

Temple’s campus only has 55 gender-neutral restrooms in lecture halls and recreational facilities for more than 30,000 enrolled students. The lack of sufficient gender-neutral facilities has caused many queer and gender-nonconforming students to face unnecessary inconveniences when locating their desired restrooms.

McEntee argues for Temple to invest in more gender-neutral restroom facilities to foster an inclusive environment for the gender-non-conforming students on campus. McEntee also highlights the experiences of transgender students and the safety concerns and anxiety that arise from Temple’s lack of appropriate restrooms.

By Valeria Uribe

In May 2023, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced the revocation of COVID-19 policies for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. This repeal reinstated DHS’ previous policies for international students, which placed limitations on online coursework. It is now required by federal agencies for international students to have a roster of at least 12 in-person credits, limiting the amount of online classes international students are allowed to take

Uribe argues this restriction should be lifted as limitations on online courses place international students at a significant disadvantage, inhibiting their access to a flexible schedule that ensures their academic and personal success.

By McCaillaigh Rouse

In May, the University of the Arts announced its imminent closure in unprecedented ways. The sudden closure left approximately 700 faculty members and 1,300 students stranded with no notice of unemployment and no transfer assistance for former students.

Rouse urges Temple to invite UArts students to Temple’s campus and to prioritize the preservation of the buzzing art scene UArts offered through offering seamless transfers and comparable degree programs.