I’m young, I’m American and I’m scared

A student reflects on America’s political division, the necessity of voting and the palpable tension many have about election day.

This is the first presidential election I can vote in and it also feels like the most important election in American history.

For almost a decade, I’ve become intentional with my political beliefs and how they influence my daily life. As I’ve grown, the political landscape has also devolved in a way that scares me. I’m not alone either, as 73% of Americans say they feel anxious about the upcoming presidential election, according to a 2024 poll by the American Psychiatric Association.

Politics have always been divisive, yet in the past three presidential elections, America has grown further apart as a country. America has become a house divided, and as the political aisle grows, many cannot stand.

I worry about issues that impact my day-to-day life and immediately connect them to this election. I often think about how this election will affect many of the daily rights, like bodily autonomy and freedom of the press, which I and many others take advantage of.

I worry about candidates’ climate change policies when it’s eighty degrees outside in November. When I’m a day late for my period I stress that there will be a day I have no solution if a woman’s right to choose is stripped away. I fear the economic climate will never cool down and persistent inflation will force me to have roommates well into my 30s.

My concerns also stem from the social outcry following this election. Following Joe Biden’s win against Donald Trump in 2020, a public uproar ensued among political extremists. Many individuals, including Trump himself, refused to concede and claimed voter fraud which led to chaos and disorder. For some, this went as far as invading the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress met to ratify the results of the presidential election.

Although the insurrection was fueled by those who live in an echo chamber of misinformation, it still worries me that one of the most secure buildings in our country was taken over by individuals misguided by political leaders.

My fears of the current political climate are rooted in valid beliefs, yet they should not overtake my life. Despite my fear of certain outcomes in this election, I will never lose hope. In the past, America has faced tumultuous periods of civil unrest and dissent from the younger generations.

Even in recent years, students on college campuses have shown they aren’t afraid of disturbing the peace, unions across the country fight for the rights they deserve and there are persistent calls for those in power to be held accountable.

Civil liberties, though they are strongly in the hands of our representatives, will never be lost if American individuals fight for them.

There is a right to be nervous about the potential outcome of this election, but despite the results, life will go on. On election night, I’ll watch America painted red and blue, sitting on the edge of my seat, waiting for the results. However, no matter the outcome, I will wake up the next morning, make my coffee and go to class, hopeful.