Voices: What are your plans for this summer?

Temple University students share what they have planned for this summer.

Katie Rosenblum

Sophomore early childhood education major

“I am going to be working at a local breakfast cafe and just try to make some money and spend time with my dog.”

Logan Bland

Sophomore psychology major

“I am just going to be hanging out in the city trying to make money for the next semester and just exploring places.”

Colleen Hanvey

Senior nursing major

“I am going to be studying for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and then hopefully starting a job soon.”

Caitlyn Love

Senior public relations major