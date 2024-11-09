Woman shot, arrest made after road rage incident on campus

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg near the Beasley School of Law Friday evening.

A woman was shot Friday evening near Temple’s Beasley School of Law after an incident of road rage, CBS reported.

The incident occurred on Broad Street near Montgomery Avenue around 5:40 p.m. The Department of Public Safety issued a TUalert at 5:46 p.m. for the Temple community to avoid the area. 

DPS did not immediately respond to The Temple News’ request for comment.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

Police have a suspect in custody and recovered the firearm at the scene, CBS reported. No other injuries were reported.

