Woman shot, arrest made after road rage incident on campus

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg near the Beasley School of Law Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A woman was shot Friday evening near Temple’s Beasley School of Law after an incident of road rage, CBS reported.

The incident occurred on Broad Street near Montgomery Avenue around 5:40 p.m. The Department of Public Safety issued a TUalert at 5:46 p.m. for the Temple community to avoid the area.

DPS did not immediately respond to The Temple News’ request for comment.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have a suspect in custody and recovered the firearm at the scene, CBS reported. No other injuries were reported.