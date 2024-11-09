Temple tops Old Dominion to advance to conference championship

Temple Field Hockey took down Old Dominion 2-1 in double-overtime to advance to the Big East Championship.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The last two years for Temple have ended in similar heartbreak. The Owls reached the Big East Tournament semifinals in back-to-back seasons, only to have their season ended by Old Dominion both times. This season saw the same story unfold yet again and Temple hoped that the third time would be the charm against the Monarchs.

It looked as if that was not going to be the case as the fourth quarter opened up. Temple found itself in a one-goal hole and the Owls’ season seemed to be nearing its end. The look of desperation in the Owls’ eyes continued to grow as the minutes ticked off the clock.

Temple earned a penalty corner five minutes into the final quarter of play and hoped to find the equalizer. Back Lina Neilson did just that, finding the back of the net to tie the game with 10 minutes left. Neither team was able to find the clincher and an overtime was needed.

Both teams sputtered during the first extra period and both teams went into a second overtime to decide. After numerous seasons of failing to win a game, the Owls finally conquered its demons. Temple midfielder Augustina Tucceri slipped a goal past Monarchs’ goalkeeper Suus Broers to send Temple into Sunday’s Big East Final.

Temple (12-7, 5-2 Big East Conference) snuck past Old Dominion (11-7, 5-2 Big East Conference) 2-1 Friday evening at Lennon Family Field. The win marks the first time Temple has won a Big East Tournament game since 2015.

“The feeling is just amazing,” said back Alizé Maes. “We beat them the first time and its never easy to beat a team twice. We knew it was gonna be really hard. We knew we’re gonna have to fight and they’re really good, so it was gonna be really hard. And I think to get back up on that, it’s amazing after two years of losing.”

The Owls opened the match slowly, failing to put any offensive pressure on the Monarchs’ defense. The ODU zone pressure defense presented Temple with early challenges, unable to find a way into the Old Dominion side of the field.

ODU earned the first offensive opportunity of the game with a penalty corner four minutes into the first quarter. The Owls’ defense stopped the initial shot but the rebound was corralled by ODU midfielder Sian Emslie. She fired a shot without hesitation and the ball got past Temple goalkeeper Isabella Ospitale to give the Monarchs an early advantage.

The Owls’ offense found its rhythm in the second quarter and spent nearly the entire 15 minutes on the attack. Five minutes into the second quarter, Temple had its best opportunity offensively, earning three straight penalty corners.

“We just leaned into being a little bit more creative and free and not staying rigid to our original game plan,” said Temple head coach Michelle Vittese. “Everyone has a game plan until they get punched in the face and we had to adapt.”

The Monarchs’ defense stood tall, blocking each opportunity before a shot could even reach Broers. Temple earned another penalty corner four minutes later but the Monarchs stuffed the attempt like they did its previous chances to stunt Temple’s offensive pressure.

Entering the second half, Temple was looking for any way possible to generate offense, hoping to avoid a third straight postseason collapse to ODU.

Instead, the Owls’ offense remained at a standstill as ODU’s defense continued to stifle Temple’s offense, who didn’t attempt a single shot in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. But as the story had been all season, the Temple defense kept them in the game. ODU also failed to record any shots in that timeframe, turning the match into a defensive battle.

Temple finally managed to draw a penalty corner with four minutes left in the quarter and hoped to finally find the equalizer. However, midfielder Devin Kinzel misplayed the ball off her stick and deflected it right to an ODU defender, ending the chance for the Owls.

Just 52 seconds into the fourth quarter midfielder Tess Muller found herself in front of the net with a chance to tie the game. Broers saved her shot attempt, maintaining the ODU lead. Midfielder Peyton Rieger had a chance four minutes later but Broers was there again to eliminate the pressure.

With 10 minutes left in regulation, Temple earned a penalty corner, setting itself up for another chance to tie the game. The ball made its way to Nielson and she found the back of the net for her first goal of the season.

With 30 seconds left on the clock, ODU had a golden chance to come away with the win. Defender Serena Langendoen fired a shot that looked like it was going to get past Ospitale. However, Ospitale managed to stick her foot out just in time to deflect the shot and send the game into a second overtime.

Both teams were unable to gain an advantage during the two overtime periods. Temple sent just two shots during the extra time, with both coming in the second overtime. Tucceri found the back of the net just three minutes into the second overtime to give Temple its second win against ODU this season.

“We lost last year against Old Dominion and we lost my freshman year against Old Dominion,” Tucceri said. “So scoring the goal makes me really happy, because I did for the team. So I’m really, really happy.”

Temple will play in the Big East Tournament Championship against No. 10 UConn on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.