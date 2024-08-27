You can count on The Temple News.

The Temple News has stepped up to the plate to cover major high-stakes stories in recent years, and we aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Dear readers,

The Temple News has a long history of serving the Temple community. For 103 years, we have kept the university’s students, faculty, alumni and community members informed.

But in the past few years alone, The Temple News has stepped up to the plate to cover major high-stakes stories. We have covered national stories like union strikes, the resignation of a president, the death of another president, two presidential searches, the death of a campus police officer, name, image and likeness shortcomings and multiple on-campus protests.

The Temple News has always given our readers our all, but that has been put on even further display during the last few years. Our staff has worked schedules equivalent to those of full-time journalists, all while juggling other jobs and competitive internships at major publications like The Philadelphia Inquirer, POLITICO, WHYY, The Philadelphia Citizen, Spotlight PA and many more. We have shown time and time again that we are equipped with the tools, resources and dedicated reporters to cover this community — and to cover it well.

I am honored to serve as the editor-in-chief of The Temple News for our 103rd year of publication. We have a lot of fun things planned as the year goes on. Under my leadership, I can promise the Temple community that our staff will exhaust every effort to serve as the most reliable, accurate news source for Temple’s students, parents, alumni and faculty.

There are a lot of news outlets here on campus, and even more in Philadelphia. None cover Temple like we do.

I’ve been lucky enough to intern and work with students from talented, top-notch journalism schools. Columbia, Syracuse, American and Brown just to name a few. But I’m picking the journalists I’ve worked with during my four years at The Temple News every single time.

I am also excited to announce that TTN will be returning to its previous model of printing bi-weekly while producing daily online content, ending a one-year model of printing just once a month.

It is important to me that The Temple News is able to meet our readers wherever we want and need to. Whether that be through our two podcasts, three newsletters, daily online stories, bi-weekly prints or our revamped data and investigations desks. While we are spending more time and resources on printing, our commitment to keeping up with digital trends will not waver.

Thank you for trusting us for more than 100 years to serve as the official watchdog of Temple University. We aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

You can count on The Temple News.