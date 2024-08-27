Football Preview: 2024

Temple Football is looking to bounce back after a third-straight 3-9 season, and second straight under head coach Stan Drayton. The program has undergone a culture change under Drayton, and the players have bought into the third year coach.
The Owls have brought in more than 40 new players, with many of them expected to take on big roles heading into 2024. How will Temple’s new pieces impact the team? Who will start at quarterback for the Owls? And will it even matter? Will Drayton survive for a fourth season? Can the Owls have their first winning season in seven seasons?
We will try to provide answers to those questions here. Sit back, relax, and welcome to the 2024 TTN Football Preview.
