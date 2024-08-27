COLUMN: Does Temple’s quarterback problem matter?

Temple Football has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2024 season. How will that affect the Owls’ chances this year?

Temple Football had a lot of holes to fill across their roster as they brought in more than 40 players this offseason, but finding a new quarterback was the priority.

The program lost one of its best quarterbacks in recent memory when E.J. Warner departed for Rice in December 2023. To replace him, head coach Stan Drayton brought in Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon and Montana star Clifton McDowell to compete with transfer Forrest Brock and redshirt sophomore Tyler Douglas throughout the spring and summer.

However, the team has yet to find a solution. McDowell re-entered the transfer portal just weeks after joining the Cherry and White, and Brock and Simon have yet to prove they can handle the title of QB1.

“Our quarterbacks were doing a great job competing,” Drayton said following a team scrimmage on Aug. 16. “It did solidify some things, but we are still getting our depth chart together.”

The Owls have seemingly improved their roster, but the quarterback position remains a weak point. Temple’s offense has talent, but the lack of options under center could damper the Owls’ chances in the American Athletic Conference.

Brock, Simon and Douglas each bring something different to the table that makes them a possible option to open the season. Drayton said an internal decision has been made, but that wouldn’t be announced until Friday, when the Owls open their season against No. 16 Oklahoma.

Brock has the upper hand when it comes to familiarity with the playbook. While he only saw two quarters of action last season, he was still a backup on the roster in 2023, giving him a leg up. By all indications, Brock took a step forward as a passer and became more consistent at hitting his receivers.

But Simon brings playing experience to the battle. The Rutgers transfer played eight games in 2022 and finished with 777 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. He has played more collegiate football than Brock and Douglas and even faced Power 5 teams like Ohio State in his career.

Douglas has played well this summer, but Simon and Brock have significantly more experience with college-level play concepts, giving them a slight edge against the younger quarterback.

“They all bring a different skill set,” Drayton said. “But with Evan and Forrest grabbing the whole concept of the offense and starting to execute it the way it’s supposed to, it’s just been phenomenal competition.”

Meanwhile, Douglas is the wildcard of the trio. Not many considered the redshirt sophomore a likely candidate for the starting position, but he has the ability to be a serviceable quarterback at the collegiate level.

Douglas’ main advantage is his mobility. He can extend plays and make things happen with his legs much more than his teammates despite remaining a step below Brock and Simon in passing ability.

“Tyler really brings a different skill set in terms of what he can do with his legs,” Drayton said, “I think there’s going to be a time and a place for that. I really do.”

Brock could be the first Temple quarterback to trot on the field on Aug. 30 in the season opener. However, he likely won’t be the only one under center.

Oklahoma is a significantly more talented team than Temple. The Sooners have been in national contention for several years and just made the jump to the SEC this season. Temple, on the other hand, hasn’t made a bowl game appearance in six years.

The more important distinction will be who starts the AAC opener against Navy on Sep. 7. That game should have much higher stakes as the first conference game in Drayton’s third season. The Owls have yet to win a road game with Drayton at the helm, and they’ve won just one game in the AAC since 2022.

Temple beat Navy last season after falling short in 2022 thanks to how the defense stopped the Midshipmen’s triple option. The Owls’ defense leading the charge may be a recurring theme, especially if the quarterbacks struggle.

Ultimately, the quarterback who looks the best against Navy may have the starting spot for the rest of the season.

The Owls do have a quarterback problem, but they still have a chance to win games. However, Drayton and the coaching staff need to find the one they trust most quickly so Temple has its best chance at success in 2024.