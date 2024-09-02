Yvandy Rigby signs with Patriots practice squad

The former single-digit linebacker played for the Ravens during the preseason.

Former Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby signed with the Patriots’ practice squad Monday afternoon, the team announced on its transaction page. Rigby played five seasons for the Owls and served as a single-digit captain during the 2023 season.

Rigby declared for the 2024 NFL Draft following the 2023 season. He went undrafted and signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He shined during camp in Baltimore and was one of the key performers for the Ravens during the preseason.

In Rigby’s three games with the Ravens during the 2024 preseason, he recorded 17 tackles before being released during roster cuts before the season.

The 6-foot, 2-inch linebacker isn’t an official member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster and can be elevated or poached by another NFL team. If Rigby were to make an NFL team, he would join Commanders linebacker Jordan Magee and Titans tight end David Martin-Robinson as players from the 2023 Owls on an NFL roster.