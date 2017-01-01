Featured Content

Ad

News

Features

Sports

Opinion

Multimedia

This article has no featured image.

Italian Market showcases business diversity

The art exhibit, funded by the Mural Arts Program, is a rotation of products among eight different businesses within the Italian Market on 9th Street near Christian in Bella Vista.

Slideshows

JACOB MCGLEW FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Live in Philly: Gender and Masculinity at PAFA

Last Saturday, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts hosted the opening reception for “Melt/Carve/Forge: Embodied Sculptures,” the first solo museum exhibition in the United States created by Cassils, a transgender multimedia artist from Montreal, Quebec.
MARGO REED FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Live in Philly: Jazz at the Met

The Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House on Broad and Poplar streets closed its doors to the public more than 20 years ago, but opened them one last time for “Jazz at the Met” on Saturday before renovations begin in December.
JAMIE COTTRELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Live in Philly: Divine Loraine

On Nov. 9, residents gathered on Broad Street near Fairmount Avenue as the iconic red sign outside the Divine Loraine Hotel was relit.
VEENA PRAKRIYA FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Live in Philly: East Passyunk Fall Festival

Residents and business owners of South Philadelphia came together on Saturday to celebrate Halloween and the fall season at the East Passyunk Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday.

The Essayist

Time is catching up with us


A young woman shares how her grandmother’s cancer diagnosis has allowed her to reflect on their relationship.