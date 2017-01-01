‘You look like you’

A new haircut allows a student to feel more like herself.

Loving the woman nobody likes

A young woman explains how Hillary Clinton became her personal and professional role model.

An ode to self love: reflecting on my Blackness

A student retells the struggles of affirming her identity as a Black woman.

Confessions from a technician

A pharmacy technician reflects on how her job has made her think about addiction as a societal problem.

Time is catching up with us

A young woman shares how her grandmother’s cancer diagnosis has allowed her to reflect on their relationship.