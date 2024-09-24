A Reunion for Philly’s Indigenous Community

We Are the Seeds hosted their fifth annual festival at Cherry Street Pier this weekend, bringing Indigenous culture to the Delaware Waterfront.

As the Delaware River lapped at its edges, vibrant colors lit up the Cherry Street Pier and each feather, bead and bell caught the eye of everyone in attendance. To any passersby, the bang of the drum and voices singing in harmony was an open invitation to We Are the Seeds Philly, a weekend festival dedicated to Indigenous culture.

The event filled the first floor of the 65,000-square-feet repurposed warehouse with those of Shinnecock, Seminole, Blackfoot, Choctaw, Lakota descent and more. The dance floor and drummers sat in the heart of the room as indigenous vendors from all across the country set up along both walls. Each table was decorated with handmade jewelry, art and more.

The Powwow was led by lead dancers Alana Alexander-Helme (Mashpee Wampanoag, left) and Seneca Spears (Narragansett, right). | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Tailinh Agoyo, a descendant of the Narragansett tribe, co-founded We Are the Seeds in 2019 to highlight the oft-skipped prologue of Philadelphia’s history.

“When I first moved here, I was kind of amazed that there was so little representation,” Agoyo said. “There’s over 14,000 people who identify as native in Philadelphia, and I know they’re here, we know each other.”

The Blue Turquoise Rose Trading Post sold jewelry and other Indigenous art. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Those 14,000 range from many tribes, but the Lenape have historically resided in Philadelphia. They named the areas of Manayunk, Passyunk, Wisahickin and Kinsissingh — forever living alongside us, despite still struggling for recognition by Pennsylvania.

Blue Turquoise Rose Trading Post, run by KeyAhTahBay KoneTahKoneKeAh TonePahHote Chiaparas and her family, travels all around the country to festivals, returning home for ceremonies in July.

The Powwow dance floor sat in the heart of the Cherry Street Pier, giving audience members plenty of space to watch. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“[We Are the Seeds] brings awareness to the population in Pennsylvania,” Chiaparas said, “We’re taught that we’re in history books [and] it’s like we’re not prevalent. [It’s] a great organization [for] bringing awareness and bringing our voice back to the table.”

While Chiaparas sold jewelry, clothes and more at Blue Turquoise Rose’s stand, her son performed a sacred hoop dance for the crowd. Hoop dancing is a prayer dance for numerous indigenous groups, done with five hoops or more that represent different aspects of your life.

Chiapara’s son performs the Hoop Dance with five hoops. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Kristin Lynch stood nearby in the crowd, awestricken as he flawlessly maneuvered five hoops from the floor into a globe.

“I thought that was cool, the significance of everything that they’re doing and how meaningful it all is,” Lynch said. “I had no idea this was even happening in the city, it was really fascinating to learn about other indigenous tribes that are from the Northeast.”

A younger jingle dancer imitates the steps of an older dancer. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Agoyo feels grateful for the family We Are the Seeds has built.

“I know when I look back at starting, [from] 2016 to now, there’s been a tangible shift in Philadelphia,” Agoyo said, “We’re not doing it to perform for people. [It’s] ours. Please come share and understand the beauty that we have and [what] our ancestors have passed on to us.”