Familiar foe stands in the way of Temple’s Big East championship hopes

Temple Field Hockey has fallen in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament the last four years. Is this the year they finally break through?

The last four years have been the same story for Temple; falling short in the Big East Tournament. After missing the postseason three straight years from 2017-19, this year marks the Owls’ fifth straight appearance.

Temple has not been able to pick up a postseason win in that time period despite regular season success. This season, the Owls enter the tournament as the second seed and believe they have the team to break the drought. However, a familiar roadblock stands in the path of their first postseason win since 2015; Old Dominion.

The Monarchs have ended Temple’s season in the semifinals the last two years, beating them in a penalty shootout heartbreaker in 2022 and cruising to a 2-0 win in 2023. Temple has already taken down ODU this season, beating them 1-0 in overtime on Sept. 27, giving hope that a win may be in the cards.

That win was at the Owls’ home field, where they finished with a perfect 9-0 record. The Big East tournament is set to take place in Providence, Rhode Island, and Temple is not as stable away from Howarth Field, holding just a 2-7 record. If Temple can topple ODU, they will take on either Liberty or UConn in the Big East final, both nationally ranked teams.

“I don’t care what happened the last two years,” said Temple head coach Michelle Vittese. “I think just focusing on Friday and taking care of business is going to be the most important thing for us.”

Here is everything you need to know before Temple faces Old Dominion on Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.

CONVERSION IS KEY

Temple has had no issues creating offensive chances and putting pressure on opposing defenses. However, they have struggled to turn those chances into goals once they enter the attack circle.

Temple has fired off the most shots in the Big East this season with 268, averaging nearly 15 per game. The Owls have also earned the second-most penalty corners in the conference with 123. Despite the high-volume chances, they haven’t been able to produce the goals to reflect the opportunities.

The Owls have converted their chances into 40 goals with an average of two per game. Both numbers rank fifth in the Big East but is a far step up from last season where they finished with just 23 goals, recording less than two per game.

Midfielders Devin Kinzel and Tess Muller, along with back Alizé Maes are responsible for 20 of the 40 goals this season. The trio has been at the forefront of the offensive attack and if the Owls hope to find postseason success, the three will need to get the offense flowing and hopefully converting.

“We’re getting in their circle and it’s just for us it’s a matter of finishing and being able to know where we are in the circle and connect,” Muller said. “That’s our last finish point, but I think we’re definitely getting there. It feels way better than it did a few weeks ago.”

RIDE THE DEFENSE

While the offense has sputtered throughout the season, the one constant for the Owls has been their defense. Outside of a 7-0 drubbing against Virginia on Sept. 6, Temple has not allowed more than three goals in a game and has recorded seven shutouts.

“Our defense is very solid and very strong,” said midfielder Myrthe Schuilenburg. “They always keep us in the game. It’s all with our goalkeepers. I think it’s also us as forwards and midfielders and corners making sure we’re doing our job of finishing on the other end so we can keep the momentum going.”

Temple has done a good job of limiting the opposing offense’s chances, holding opponents to less than two goals and 10 shots per game. When teams have been able to break through the Owls’ defense, goalkeeper Isabella Ospitale has been a brick wall in the net.

Ospitale has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Big East, ranking first in the conference in goals against average and second in save percentage. While she did not open the season as the starter, she’s helped turn around Temple’s season and has been crucial to its success.

ON ODU

The Monarchs boast one of the most potent offenses in the country, ranking 15th nationally in scoring average. Forward Tess Jedeloo leads the way with 13 goals, which is second in the Big East. ODU is just as impressive on defense, ranking 17th in the country in goals allowed and goalkeeper Suus Broers has been on par with Ospitale’s performance.

When the two teams met in the regular season it was the Owls’ defense that neutralized ODU. Temple shut out the Monarchs, one of just two teams to do so this season and limited their offense to just eight shots all game. If the Owls stand a chance, the defense will have to step up once again.

“I don’t think we’re gonna be able to replicate our first game against them,” Vittese said. “I think both us and them are a different team at this point. I’m not going to focus on what they were. I’m going to just continue to focus on how we can be great.”