Owl Elite Fund announces Temple-themed seltzer

The Owl Elite Fund, a Temple NIL collective, is releasing a vodka seltzer brand in partnership with 2Moods, Director of Operations & General Counsel Jackie Dansak announced Wednesday night at a NIL educational session and reception. Some of the profits will go into the Owl Elite Fund, which can then engage student athletes with NIL deals.

“A percentage of the proceeds from 2Moods will go into the collective and that will be channeled directly into Temple Athletics,” Dansak said. “And then that is a discretionary fund that will be supporting the Temple Athletics program. So unlike specific NIL funds, that is the discretionary fund that is for Temple Athletics teams to use at their discretion.”

The partnership with 2Moods marks the first major deal the collective has secured since being established in May. 2Moods is a local brand that has stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The drink will be sold on campus at The Liacouras Center, The Peabody and bodegas around main campus. You can also buy them online if you are a Pennsylvania resident.

2Moods is a “Thrill or Chill” drink. Half the cans in the boxes are 8% alcohol, while the other half are 4%. The only flavor exclusive to the Owl Elite Fund is black cherry.

The Owl Elite Fund is one of two NIL collectives at Temple, joining The TUFF Fund which was founded in August 2022. Dansak, a 2023 Beasley School of Law graduate, runs the collective alongside Lou Parisi who is the President and a former Temple Track and Field athlete.

The Owl Elite Fund will put out a press release at a later date confirming when the seltzers will be available to the public and if they will be available at other locations, Dansak said.