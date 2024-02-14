February 14: Temple Dining Evolves

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

In August 2023 Morgan Dining Hall was closed down leaving J&H Dining Hall to be the only buffet-style dining hall on campus. During this time the dining hall has faced several challenges and has recently made some changes. News editor Sidney Rochnik talks about the challenges J&H has faced and how they have improved.

On Jan. 24, Temple announced it would discontinue the Diamond Dollars program at the end of the Spring 2024 semester. The program has been a go-to payment method for Temple students since 1999. Features editor Molly Fiske talks about how students, parents, and vendors have reacted to the decision.