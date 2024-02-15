Temple dominates Binghamton, starts season 2-0

Temple Lacrosse (2-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) dominated Binghamton (0-2, 0-0 American East Conference) 15-6 Wednesday afternoon at Howarth Field. The Owls ripped off 11 unanswered goals after the Bearcats took a one-goal lead in the first quarter and coasted to their third 2-0 start in four seasons.

Six different Owls scored against Binghamton, and attacker Julie Schickling led the way with four goals, including three in the first half. Midfielder Belle Mastropietro was right behind with three goals and two assists, and attacker Mackenzie Roth finished with two goals and led the team with four assists.

However, Temple initially struggled to get the ball past Bearcats goalkeeper Sofia Salgado, and Binghamton midfielder Abigail Carroll capitalized, scoring the first goal of the game at the nine-minute mark. The Owls finally found the back of the net with more than four minutes left in the first period when attacker Amelia Wright opened the floodgates with a goal.

“Overall, everyone did a really good job of working together and reading the defense,” Roth said. “I think everyone had really good vision.”

The Owls seemed to figure out their way inside the Bearcats’ defense, extending their lead by three quickly in the second period with two back-to-back goals from Schickling.

“We spend a decent amount of time on shooting and trying to focus on what we see,” said Temple head coach Bonnie Rosen. “Not just where we move, but looking at things better. I thought as we got rolling today offensively. The passing and the spaces where we cut to and certainly our shooting success had a lot to do with what our vision was doing.”

Temple found its rhythm with two goals from Wright, both assisted by Roth. These goals put the Owls up 8-1 heading into the locker room at halftime. Their dominant defense denied the Bearcats any goals in the second period.

The Owls’ momentum continued out of the locker room, scoring three unanswered goals to push its lead to 10. The Bearcats scored two goals of their own, but the game was already out of reach.

Binghamton put up three goals in the fourth period, but somehow the Owls outscored them by four. Temple’s backup goalkeeper Riley Horoshko replaced starter Taylor Grollman with eight minutes left on the clock, and Grollman finished with six saves.

“Grollman did such a good job in the cage,” Rosen said. “Building our depth is a really important part of a season, so we were able to give [Horoshko] an opportunity to get in the cage and get some experience and see what she can do.”

The Owls will be back at Howarth Field to face Manhattan College (0-1, 0-0) Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) on Feb. 17 at noon.