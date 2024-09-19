For 42 years, Temple has run through the Adams family

Officer James Adams, the father of John Adams, was the honorary captain for Temple’s game on Saturday, highlighting both of their journeys

When James Adams came to Temple as a student in 1981, Marvin Wachman was in his final years as the university’s leader and Ronald Reagan had just been elected as the 40th president of the United States. Fast forward 42 years later, and Temple has gone through eight more presidents and the U.S. has had six new Commanders in Chief.

But Adams, who now works as a security guard for the university, hasn’t gone anywhere, witnessing just about everything under the sun during his time on North Broad Street. Adams has given his all to Temple and has ushered his sons through the same place he has called home for so long.

Adams’ loyalty and dedication to the university were recognized before Temple Football’s matchup against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 14. Adams was named an honorary captain for the game, and he administered the pregame coin flip and was recognized at halftime.

“For me to be chosen as honorary captain is almost like a dream come true,” Adams said. “I owe it all to Temple University and this community, how they treat people in terms of students and faculty. I believe there is a culture here that embraces the small walks of life and I am proud to be part of that culture.”

Adams stepped on Temple’s campus as a freshman four decades ago. As a student, he was a left-handed pitcher for Temple’s Baseball team, which was discontinued in 2014. Adams decided to stick around to serve the Temple community once he graduated in 1986.

He began working as a security officer for the university in1987 , until deciding to move into a police officer role 10 years later. He served in that position for 27 years before he moved back to security officer this year. His loyalty and admiration, along with having two sons follow in his footsteps by attending Temple made him an easy pick as honorary captain for the 2024 season home opener.

“This place is special to a lot of people,” said Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson. “We have over 360,00 alumni from all over and we try to push them to be engaged and he has been engaged since he was a student. To come here and remain all of these years says a lot and then to have legacies says a lot as well.”

One of Adams’ “legacies” is his son John Adams, a redshirt junior wide receiver on the football team.

John joined the program as a walk-on in 2021 and spent his first three seasons as a backup wide receiver, scarcely playing. He finally began to emerge last season, making 15 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. But near the end of last season, John suffered a broken leg — a major setback in the story he was trying to write.

For most walk-ons, an injury of that severity would result in losing their unguaranteed roster spot. But John worked harder than ever to get back onto the field and gave himself another chance. Just before the season kicked off, John earned a full scholarship, a dream come true for John and James. Once it was James’ time to shine, John was equally proud of the man who helped him reach his goals.

“It’s a blessing seeing him out there because I know he’s been through a lot,” John said. “He didn’t really have the support that he gave me when I was a kid. Just seeing him persevere through all his life, I consider him as one of my role models for sure. He’s helped me become the man I am today, and I’m just grateful for him being in my life.”

James was the one honored before the game, but the only thing running through his mind was his son. He knows how hard John worked to get back on the field and James made sure he did everything he could to help John succeed. Seeing his own dreams come true became the least of his concerns, knowing John could turn his dreams into reality.

“There are so many emotions, it’s indescribable,” James said. “The first emotion I can say is he earned it and he deserved it. He accepted Temple University’s motto, perseverance and confidence. Case closed.”