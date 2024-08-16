Four-star forward Babatunde Durodola commits to Temple

The Canadian power forward is one of the highest rated recruits in program history and will reclassify to the class of 2024 to join the team this season.

Four-star high school prospect Babatunde Durodola announced his verbal commitment to Temple Men’s Basketball Friday afternoon during a YouTube live stream. Durodola is the Owls’ second verbal commitment this week after guard Cam Wallace announced his commitment to the program on Tuesday.

Durodola was born in Toronto, Canada, and played high school basketball at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. He played for Canada Elite in the AAU circuit — the same team as former Temple player Kur Jongkuch and Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Owls hosted the 6-foot, 8-inch power forward for an official visit to campus last week, and he picked Temple over Seton Hall, Arizona State and Central Arkansas. Durodola was ranked a four-star by 247 Sports, with a 94 composite ranking, the highest for a Temple commit of all time.

Durodola was originally a part of the class of 2025, but he will reclassify to the class of 2024 and join the Owls this season. He will join a Temple recruiting class consisting of guard Aiden Tobiason and fellow forward Dillon Battie.