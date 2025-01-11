Lynn Greer III suspended indefinitely from Temple Basketball

Guard Lynn Greer III only played five games in his time on North Broad Street after returning from a separate suspension earlier this season.

Temple Men’s Basketball guard Lynn Greer III has been suspended indefinitely from the program due to conduct detrimental to the team, head coach Adam Fisher announced on Saturday. Greer only appeared in five games for the Owls this season, making three starts.

The senior transferred to Temple in the offseason after spending the last two seasons at Saint Joseph’s. He was suspended for the first nine games of the season due to NCAA rule violations that took place during his time at Saint Joseph’s.

In Greer’s five games at Temple, he posted a season-high nine points in his debut against Hofstra on Dec. 15. The Philadelphia native averaged just 3.8 points per game while hauling in 3.2 rebounds. He was expected to be a key contributor on a team with tournament aspirations.

Greer missed Temple’s matchup against Wichita State on Jan. 3 due to personal reasons and only saw five minutes of action against East Carolina on Jan. 8. Guard Quante Berry has been carrying the role of the team’s primary ball handler with guard Zion Stanford stepping up to contribute as well.