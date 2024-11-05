Mashburn Jr. brings winning pedigree to Temple

When Jamal Mashburn Jr. was a senior at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, he was a four-star recruit that immediately caught the attention of top-tier schools. But Adam Fisher, an assistant coach at Miami at the time, took special notice.

Fisher attempted to reel the Miami native to his hometown, but Mashburn opted to play at the University of Minnesota instead.

Mashburn spent just one year in Minneapolis before following head coach Richard Pitino to New Mexico where his career took off. He averaged double digits in all three seasons in a Lobo uniform and even got to play in an NCAA Tournament. Looking for a change of pace, he entered the transfer portal for a second time in 2024 where he and Fisher, now the head coach at Temple, connected once again.

Mashburn was hooked on Temple when Fisher showed a genuine interest in him as a person and not just a player. After fielding offers from Arkansas and Kentucky, Mashburn officially committed to Temple, a program that hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2013. Now, Fisher is hoping Mashburn can be the key piece to a team he feels is ready to make a run at a championship.

“I’m never a finished product, there’s always something I can get better on with every part of my game,” Mashburn said. “I love the honesty of just the coaching staff and just putting players in position to thrive and get better at what they need to get better at, but also put them in position to be great at what they’re great at still.”

During his time at New Mexico, Mashburn earned all-conference honors all three seasons while averaging double-figures each season. His scoring prowess made him a perfect fit for Temple because the team desperately needed a reliable scorer.

The guard brings nearly 2,000 career points to North Broad Street, but he won’t be tasked with having to put 20 points on the scoreboard every night. The Owls have a deep roster with other capable scorers, enabling Mashburn to impact the game in multiple ways.

Mashburn excels at setting up an offense whenever the ball is in his hands. He will be able to get more players open on the court with his smart and intentional passes. Mashburn’s playmaking abilities will make him and fellow transfer guard Lynn Greer III a threat on the court together. Greer was expected to be the main ball handler but is now suspended for the first nine games for an incident that occurred when he was at Saint Joseph’s.

“He’s a basketball player,” Fisher said. “He can handle the ball, he can shoot, so we want a mixture of it. I think he can get us in our offense, but I also think he can be off the ball coming off screens, so his ability to do both is really important. The more versatility you have, the better you’re going to be.”

With a revamped roster, the team needed a leader and Mashburn is expected to step into the role. He understands the importance of the entire team being bought in, so he made it a point to guide everybody, he said.

Mashburn’s playing experience allows him to give his teammates valuable insight that only someone who is on the court with them can see. During practices, he notices what needs to be changed and knows what advice to give to fix it. His guidance has helped the team create a stronger chemistry heading into the season.

“I think [the team’s bond is] right where it needs to be,” Mashburn said. “I think we take steps each and every day just to get one percent better, one percent more connected, one percent more on the same page. So every day is an opportunity to continue to keep expanding and keep ascending in that direction.”

Mashburn’s overall goal for this season is simple — win. After getting a taste of the NCAA Tournament last season, he hopes to lead his new team back to March Madness. His work ethic and commitment make it clear to everyone that he is determined when he steps on the court.

“[He’s] very driven, every day is an opportunity to get better,” Pitino said. “He comes into practice with that mindset, he does not come into practice with the mindset of trying to get through it. He’s very organized in his plan of attack. Mash really worked at it, just had a plan and everybody knew, he was not afraid to be too cool to work. I’m sure he’s going to be the hardest worker in Temple’s program.”