BASKETBALL PREVIEW: 2024

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024-25 Temple University men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Temple Basketball made history last season.

The women’s team shattered preseason expectations by earning a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season title. They got on the doorstep of making the AAC tournament finals and now enter 2024 with aspirations to run it back with a new-look roster.

The men made history on both ends of the spectrum. The Owls endured their worst losing streak in 50 years but then had a complete 180, going on a tear once the team touched down for the AAC tournament. Temple won four games in as many days and almost went dancing for the first time in half a decade.

The men retooled its roster in the offseason and is hoping to take a leap in head coach Adam Fisher’s second season roaming the sidelines. Despite the hype into the year, should we buy stock in them now, or wait to see results on the court?

With the most hype in quite some time for both programs, can we expect both teams to meet them? What do the new roster additions bring to the table? How will some of the returners step up to take bigger roles so their squads make a run in March?

Our TTN Sports crew looks to answer at least some of your questions.

Welcome to the 2024-25 TTN Basketball Preview.

Jump to a section

Staff Picks – Men’s Basketball

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Staff Picks – Women’s Basketball

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Stories

Owls looking for sustained success in Fisher’s second season Temple Men’s Basketball is looking to continue the success it showed last season. | ROBERT CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS Owls have championship expectations in Richardson’s third season Temple Women’s Basketball has high expectations for itself for the 2024-25 season. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Transfers expected to make a big impact for Owls Freshman Dillon Battie and transfer Jameel Brown with their teammates. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS New faces hope to send Owls dancing Amaya Oliver and Savannah Curry huddled up with their teammates. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Mashburn Jr. brings winning pedigree to Temple Jamal Mashburn Jr., a junior and recent transfer to Temple, going in for a layup against Sacred Heart University at The Liacouras Center on Nov 4. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS Preseason slight fueling East in final year Tiarra East, senior basketball player, driving down the paint. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple fans, temper expectations for men’s basketball this year Temple Men’s Basketball was picked to finish sixth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS Richardson’s “equal opportunity offense” has transformed Temple’s offense Temple Women’s Basketball has high expectations for the 2024-25 season. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS