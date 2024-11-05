BASKETBALL PREVIEW: 2024

Temple Basketball made history last season.
The women’s team shattered preseason expectations by earning a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season title. They got on the doorstep of making the AAC tournament finals and now enter 2024 with aspirations to run it back with a new-look roster.
The men made history on both ends of the spectrum. The Owls endured their worst losing streak in 50 years but then had a complete 180, going on a tear once the team touched down for the AAC tournament. Temple won four games in as many days and almost went dancing for the first time in half a decade.
The men retooled its roster in the offseason and is hoping to take a leap in head coach Adam Fisher’s second season roaming the sidelines. Despite the hype into the year, should we buy stock in them now, or wait to see results on the court?
With the most hype in quite some time for both programs, can we expect both teams to meet them? What do the new roster additions bring to the table? How will some of the returners step up to take bigger roles so their squads make a run in March?
Our TTN Sports crew looks to answer at least some of your questions.
Welcome to the 2024-25 TTN Basketball Preview.
