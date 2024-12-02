Power restored at Mitten, Mazur, other campus buildings

The Department of Public Safety issued a TUAlert notifying students that multiple buildings on campus are affected by a power outage and some classes have been cancelled.

Updated at 4:34 p.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 2.

Temple’s Department of Public Safety issued a second TUAlert at 4:24 p.m. stating that power has been restored to buildings on campus, including Mazur and Mitten Halls and 1900-38 Liacouras Walk.

The buildings will remain closed for the rest of the day to address the temperature lost from the heating outage. They will reopen normally with full function on Tuesday.

DPS had issued a TUAlert Monday morning stating several buildings on campus have been impacted by a power outage, including Mitten and Mazur Halls.

All in-person instruction in the buildings had been canceled for the day. The alert advised students to reach out to their instructors for further direction. Any faculty or staff that work in the affected buildings were advised to work remotely.

Students were advised to contact their instructor pertaining to any Monday evening courses in any of the listed buildings.

The outage also reached a large strip of Liacouras Walk, from 1900-1938. This includes businesses like the Subway, 7-Eleven and Saxby’s. 1940 Residence Hall remains unaffected.

DPS told The Temple News it does not know what caused the outage.

“At this time, crews are working to determine a cause,” a spokesperson from DPS told The Temple News. “Temple will post more information on social media as it becomes available.”

Evelyn Blower contributed reporting.