Nearby shooting ends field hockey game at Temple Sports Complex

A game between La Salle and St. Louis University was called after gunshots led players and coaches off the field.

A field hockey match between La Salle University and St. Louis University at the Temple Sports Complex Friday ended shortly after multiple gunshots were heard outside of Howarth Field, Temple’s field hockey and lacrosse field.

No injuries were reported and all players and coaches are safe, Saint Louis University posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the shooting.

The shooting occurred at an off-campus fast food restaurant and no shooter has been identified, Temple’s Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin said in a statement to the Temple community Friday night.

“At this time, no shooter has been identified, and there are believed to be no victims,” Griffin wrote. “The shots were fired in the vicinity of an off-campus fast-food restaurant on Broad Street. The Philadelphia Police Department is leading this investigation.”

The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of North Broad Street, near the area the two teams were playing on. The university released a TUAlert at 4:40 p.m. cautioning students to avoid the area as police responded. Another TUAlert was sent out almost an hour later, stating police had cleared the area.

A video was posted to X that showed players, coaches and referees running off the field when they heard multiple shots of gunfire. SLU’s X page reported that no players or coaches were injured from the shooting.

The match was halted in the fourth quarter after the shooting, and La Salle was granted the win 1-0. La Salle is using Howarth as its home field for the year while theirs is being renovated.