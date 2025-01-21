Owls looking for improvement after tough 2024 season

Temple Men’s Tennis finished last season with just seven wins but are hopeful with a new head coach and returning key players.

After a rough 2024 season, Temple is hoping to turn the page this spring with a new coaching staff and a fresh outlook. The Owls ripped off an impressive 19 wins in 2023, but took a leap back last season with just seven wins, marking their worst record since 2008.

Now with new head coach Jeff Brandes leading the charge, Temple is aiming to climb back to the top of the American Athletic Conference in 2025.

The Owls experienced significant turnover during the offseason, but a cohort of fundamental performers has returned. With seniors Dante Russo and Martim Marujo alongside sophomore Adam Kresina, the Owls will rely on a combination of youthful enthusiasm and veteran leadership as they prepare for the start of the Brandes era.

“As a team, we’re working hard to create a winning culture and build on our chemistry, which was a struggle when I first arrived here,” Kresina said. “We all want to represent Temple in a good way, it’s about elevating each other and achieving something we can all be proud of.”

Temple enters the spring season after a promising fall slate where Marujo and Kresina become a standout doubles duo. The pairing made a run to the AAC round of 32 in October, before bowing out to the UAB squad of Noah Malige and Ondrej Valek.

Marujo returns as the Owls’ singles anchor, but the chemistry he formed with Kresina will aid Temple in the court. The pair hopes to build on their success and continue to be a force in doubles play.

“Martim and Adam had a very good fall together and the plan is to keep them together to begin the spring,” Brandes said. “The fall is all about preparing for the spring and we got a good amount of data from it. Martim separated himself as No. 1 and Adam will start the season as No. 2.”

Marujo has a chance to rebound from last season where he struggled with a 6-17 record after transferring in from Grand Canyon University. He made his way to the quarterfinals in the AAC tournament and now he enters the spring hoping his fall season success can carry into his final year of eligibility.

“I have high hopes for this season,” Marujo said. “This is my last semester so I want to do my best and as a senior try to be a bit more of a leader even though my personality is more reserved.”

Kresina returns after finishing 2024 with a team-leading 9-7 singles record during his freshman year. He joined Marujo with an AAC tournament run, but his ended in the round of 16. Kresina managed only three wins in doubles action last season but showed signs that he is working to improve.

The return of Russo is another benefit for the Owls heading into the spring campaign. The senior brings a wealth of experience from last season where he notched eight singles victories and a 6-11 dual record, including a 5-9 mark from the No. 1 position. Russo was also a bright spot in doubles action with 10 wins, ranking second on the team and continued the performance into the fall, finishing 2-1 in tournament play.

“I’m extremely excited to get back out and play. It’s my last year and I’d like it to be my best one,” Russo said. “Our goal as a team is to improve on our record from last year and we’re really excited to go to California for spring break, we have a few matches planned out there.”

Despite being ranked lower in singles action, the two conference tournament runs give the Owls a sense of optimism for the future. With a renewed sense of confidence and approach to training, Temple is looking to build off that momentum and go farther into the postseason.

The Owls will begin the spring season with a competitive schedule, which kicks off against cross-town rival Saint Joseph’s on Jan. 23. The slate is highlighted by a greatly anticipated trip to California in March. As they gear up for a demanding stretch of dual matches, the team is focused on building off the lessons learned during the fall and making a statement on the court.

“Our conference is really difficult,” Brandes said. “We’re not Power 4 so people don’t realize, but the AAC is the sixth-ranked conference out of 30 conferences. A lot of the teams are ranked and lots of players have individual rankings. We treat every match like it’s the most important match and we know that the best players can win on a below-average day.”