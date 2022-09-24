Owls lose to Wildcats in double overtime

Temple field hockey lost 3-2 to conference rival Villanova University even after senior defender McKenna Burkhardt scored two goals for the Owls.

Temple Field Hockey (7-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) lost to Villanova University 3-2 (6-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) in a double overtime matchup that was back and forth for six whole periods.

KEY PLAYS

Five minutes and 17 seconds into the game, senior defender McKenna Burkhardt scored the first goal off a sweeping shot from the arc.

With less than three minutes left in the first quarter, sophomore midfielder Emma Schwarz scored for Villanova off their second corner of the game.

Thirty seconds into the second quarter, Burkhardt got her second goal of the game off Temple’s second corner.

With just less than four minutes remaining in the half, graduate student forward Noor Van De Laar scored off a rebound to tie the game up.

With four minutes remaining in the game, senior goalie Molly Frey made a kick save on a breakaway to keep the game tied at two.

In the 74th minute of the game, with six minutes remaining in the second overtime period, senior forward Maggie Mick scored the game-winning goal to give the Wildcats the win.

THE NUMBERS

Temple’s Burkhardt finished with two goals, bringing her season total to a team-leading six goals

Villanova’s Mick finished with one goal, her fourth of the season

Temple’s Frey, who is ranked 20th in the nation in save percentage, finished with four saves on the evening

WORDS FROM THE TEAM

”I think once we were up in a quarter, we’re kind of like, ‘okay, we can relax’,” Frey said. “But instead we really need to stay disciplined and ready for that.”

“I think this game taught us how keeping possession of the ball and keeping our composure is really important,” Burkhardt said.

WORDS FROM COACH

“Well, I think I think for me personally, I didn’t like how we were getting out physicaled,” said Temple head coach Michelle Vittese. “We’re basically just getting bodied off the ball pretty easily, and that can’t happen”

ON TAP

The Owls will come back home and look to bounce back against Penn (0-7, 0-1 Ivy League) Sept. 25 at Howarth Field.