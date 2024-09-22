Owls split games to claim third place at Wildcat Challenge

Temple Volleyball dropped its game to Villanova on Friday night before sweeping Marist to go back to .500 on the year.

Temple Volleyball entered the Wildcat Challenge hoping to build on the pair of wins the picked up at the Texas A&M Invitational last week. The Owls were 9-2 at this point last season, but stumbled to a 5-5 start heading into this weekend.

Temple faltered in its weekend-opening game against Villanova and lost its two-game winning streak, but earned a much-needed victory Saturday afternoon against Marist. Temple showed promise in both games this weekend, head coach Linda Hampton-Keith recorded her 100th career win.

FRIDAY: Temple falls to Villanova 3-0



The Owls entered the first game of the weekend against Villanova (6-4, 0-0 Big East Conference) looking to defeat the Wildcats for the first time since 2016. However, the Wildcats set the tone with a first-set win and cruised in straight sets to continue the streak.

Both teams started the match trading blows until the opening set was tied at 13-13. An attack error by Villanova middle blocker Campbell McKinnon gave Temple the opportunity to run away with the set. However, the Owls missed the chance following a service error by setter Ava Blascziek that the Wildcats took advantage of.



Villanova did what Temple could not and capitalized on errors, holding Temple to just four more points in the 25-17 victory in the first set.



The Owls stormed to an early 13-10 lead in the second set fueled by six combined kills from outside hitters Christiana Greene and Taylor Davenport. The Wildcats quickly struck back, going on a 12-3 run to give them a commanding 22-16 lead.

The Owls answered with a run of their own by scoring the next six points to knot the game at 22. Both squads split the next two points, but the Owls ran out of steam and Villanova took the last two points to give the Wildcats a two-set lead.

Greene and Davenport recorded eight combined kills to stave off a sweep but it wasn’t enough. Villanova flexed its muscles and swept its City 6 rival following a 25-21 third-set victory.



SATURDAY: Temple sweeps Marist 3-0



Temple awoke on Saturday looking to gain momentum before the start of conference play. This determination showed in a dominant performance against Marist (0-10, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marist has only won a single set this season and Temple blew right past its opponent with ease, winning all three sets by five points or more.

The Owls didn’t trail the entire first set, cruising to a 25-14 win. Outsider hitter Sydney Jones led the way with three kills, while Davenport and middle blocker Alyssa Finister picked up two kills each.



Marist attempted to close the gap in the second set, and while it was the closest set of the game, the Red Foxes were unable to secure a win. The set had 11 lead changes and was tied at 18 until the Owls went into a second gear. Temple went on a five-point run to put the game out of reach. Jones took charge with three kills and an ace to give Temple the 25-20 win.

Looking to complete the sweep, Temple pounced to a 13-4 lead in the third set and never looked back. The Owls kept their foot on the gas and scored five points off of aces, with three from Jones and one each from setter Lexi Yoza and right-side hitter Avery Luoma. Jones continued her streak of leading the team in kills with four and finished the afternoon with 10.



The Owls will open up conference play when they travel to Wichita State (4-7, 0-0 AAC) on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.