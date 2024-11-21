Federal authorities investigating Hysier Miller for point-shaving

Former Temple guard Hysier Miller is officially being investigated for point-shaving in relation to Temple’s loss to UAB on March 7.

Federal authorities are investigating former Temple guard Hysier Miller for betting on and manipulating the outcomes of games he played in, ESPN reported Thursday afternoon.

“I have been made aware of media reports about a former Temple basketball student-athlete, detailing a federal investigation into sports wagering activities,” wrote Temple President John Fry in a statement to the university community Thursday. “While it is disappointing to see Temple mentioned in this context, we know that it is not representative of our athletics program.”

Temple was initially being investigated by the NCAA after its game against UAB on March 7 was flagged by the U.S. Integrity gambling company. The point spread of that game moved six points just hours before the game. The Owls ended up losing 100-72 and Miller recorded eight points and three turnovers.

Bookmakers began to notice the same customers who bet on the UAB game also bet on multiple other games the Owls were involved in. Frequently placed bets by these customers were on the result of the game and points scored in the first half.

Miller led the Owls in scoring last season with 16 points per game and transferred to Virginia Tech in the offseason. Miller was dismissed from the Hokies program on Oct. 23 before ever playing a game and has not joined another program since.

Miller will be represented by attorney Jason P. Bologna of Buchannan, Ingersoll and Rooney law firm.

A university spokesperson told ESPN the school is aware of the investigation and will fully cooperate with the investigation if contacted.

The NCAA declined to comment on the situation and the FBI would neither confirm nor deny the investigation on Miller.

The Owls struggled to a 12-19 record last season but made a run to the American Athletic Conference championship. Temple is off to a 3-1 start this season and has been without guard Lynn Greer III and assistant coach Chris Clark who were suspended before the season for instances not related to the investigation.