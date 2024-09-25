Temple hoping to ride momentum against Army

Temple’s 2024 season has been a tale of two halves so far. The Owls have scored 65 points in their last two games after just 14 in their first two, and the team is coming off its first win of the season against Utah State on Sept. 21.

Temple stormed back from a 14-point hole against the Aggies a week after almost overcoming an 18-point deficit against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 7. Quarterback Evan Simon has the team operating at a different gear and has shown a shift from the beginning of the season when Forrest Brock was under center.

“Proud of our team,” said head coach Stan Drayton. “[We] overcame the early season adversities, and it’s clearly obvious that we were a different football team.”

Now Temple enters the bulk of conference play with one of its toughest matchups — the Army Black Knights. The Owls enter their matchup on Thursday with momentum and hope to ride it to a second straight victory.

Here is everything you need to know before Temple kicks off against Army on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

STARTING TO SOAR

After being stuck in the mud, Temple’s offense finally broke through in the second quarter against Utah State. The offense under Simon has leaped forward after mustering up only 14 points to start the season.

Leading receiver Dante Wright has been the Owls’ security blanket no matter who is under center and that continued against Utah State. He recorded a season-high 116 yards including a 91-yard bomb from Simon to give Temple its first lead of the season in the third quarter.

Wright was used sparingly due to an injury he suffered during practice, requiring the Owls to go deep in their bag of depth on offense. Tight ends Daniel Evert and Peter Clarke had not seen playing time prior to Saturday but both contributed by scoring a touchdown.

“I love touchdowns,” Drayton said after Temple’s game against Utah State. “I’m not real picky about how we get them. It’s good to be able to be multi-dimensional. Six different people scored [Saturday]. That’s saying a lot about our quarterback, distributing the ball in the right spots for the right cause”

RETURN OF THE OPTION

The Owls’ defense has shown significant growth during the last two weeks. Temple held high-scoring Coastal Carolina to 28 points and only allowed eight points in the second half against Utah State. But the Owls have still struggled to contain the run and now have to take on another triple-option in Army.

Temple gave up 186 yards on the ground to Utah State and allowed 184 to Coastal Carolina the week before. Temple is allowing 221 rushing yards per game and now will have to put its eye discipline to the test again against the Black Knights.

“It’s the same type of effort, same type of discipline, same type of physicality that you see,” Drayton said. “If they force you to be one-dimensional, you’ve got your hands full, because on the other side of the ball, they’re going to control that clock, so you have to try to the best of your ability to try to get out in front. I think you have to match their level of intensity and their physicality early in the ball game. If you don’t, you’re in trouble.”

Linebacker D.J. Woodbury racked up 10 more tackles and made a key goal line stop on fourth down against the Aggies. He leads the team with 38 tackles and was the best player at stopping the triple option against Navy and Coastal Carolina.

SCOUTING ARMY

Army has begun its first season in the AAC on a high note. The Black Knights are undefeated and have already picked up two conference wins. Dating back to last season, Army is on a seven-game win streak — the second longest in the country.

The Black Knights have dominated their three games this season, outscoring opponents 103-28. Army’s offense has been tough to stop, especially on the ground. They are averaging 356 rushing yards per game, which is second in the country.

Quarterback Bryson Dailey presents a true dual-threat challenge. Dailey leads the Black Knights in rushing yards at 340 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Slotback Noah Short joins Dailey in the backfield and has rushed for 266 yards, averaging more than 13 yards per carry.

Army also boasts a stout defense. The Black Knights have the eighth-best scoring defense in the country, giving up just nine points per game. Army has not allowed more than 14 points in a game and is led by linebacker Kalib Fortner who has 16 total tackles.

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor – “Temple has looked like an entirely different football team these last two weeks of the season. The Owls look completely different when Evan Simon is under center and the offense has been humming. The only problem is the triple option has given Temple fits all year and I am unsure if the Owls will be able to contain the Black Knights rushing attack.”

Army wins 31-14.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor – “Coming off their first victory of the season, the Owls look to be turning a corner. However, they are facing an Army team that is one of the hottest teams in the country. The Black Knights are elite on both sides of the ball and I do not think Temple will be able to keep up, even if Evan Simon continues his hot streak.”

Army wins 34-7.

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor – “Temple saw a lot of good things coming off its first win of the season but that momentum can’t be the only thing that pushes them to another win. I think the Owls will do well this week, but Army is a strong team that will not allow Temple to have any easy time on the field.”

Army wins 34-17

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager – “Temple has a ton of momentum following their first win of the season but it’s difficult with an Army team that has looked unstoppable to start its season. I think the Owls will put up a better fight than the Black Knights’ other opponents, but I think it’s a tall task for two consecutive Temple wins.”

Army wins 30-20.