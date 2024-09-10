Temple, preserve the Lightbox Film Center

A student argues for Temple to pursue the preservation of the Lightbox Film Center in their efforts to save the University of the Art’s resources.

Since 2019, the University of the Arts has funded The Lightbox Film Center, an exhibitor best known for screening foreign and arthouse cinema and a strong advocate for the restoration of movies shot on decomposing film. The Lightbox offered entertainment unlike any other theater in Philadelphia, but shut down suddenly following UArts’ permanent closure in May.

Hope for the center to reopen was contingent on a possible merger between Temple and UArts, but negotiations ceased on Aug. 29, leaving the future of The Lightbox unknown.

Temple’s drive to preserve UArt’s resources and foster a seamless transition between universities following its closure has been admirable. They accelerated the launch of an illustration degree program for incoming transfer students and welcomed 330 students from UArts onto campus. For many, Temple was the last chance to preserve the artistic excellence that UArts has built since its opening.

Following the failed merger, Temple proposed working with local non-profit organizations to mitigate the effects of UArt’s closure in a statement to students and faculty. Temple should explore working with third parties or utilizing their film facilities to welcome The Lightbox on campus to enrich historic film education and provide a creative outlet for students with niche interests.

Chris Cagle, an associate professor of film and media arts, believes adding The Lightbox to Temple could revitalize student interest in film and offer a unique space for students to gather.

“We don’t have a really good space on Temple’s campus right now,” Cagle said. “I just think it would encourage an openness because you might discover this other thing you like that is similar to the thing that [you already] love.”

Temple has previously shown interest in expanding their film facilities. In 2023, the City of Philadelphia released Temple’s proposal for a state-of-the-art facility for the Klein College of Media and Communication and The Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts. The plans received praise from city planners and community members, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

UArts acquired The Lightbox in 2019, housing the film exhibition space inside their student center on Broad Street. Under UArts’ operations, The Lightbox continued to expand its exhibition capabilities, showing never-before-seen versions of previously restored works and working to preserve old media.

Given their previous interest in diversifying its film programs and facilities, Temple administration should contemplate adopting The Lightbox into university operations. Even though the merger with UArts was unsuccessful due to limited resources, it would be more feasible for Temple to support The Lightbox than to integrate all of UArts.

In addition, the specific screenings The Lightbox offers would add diversity to Temple’s film curriculum that would benefit students’ perspectives.

Matthew Feltman notices the popular media amongst the student body and wishes they would explore film with more depth.

“I mean, most of my students are only interested in the MCU films,” said Feltman, an assistant adjunct film professor. “I think especially for people who want to become filmmakers, who want to write films, they have to have a space to go to encounter counter-[cultural] cinema.”

Other film companies like Landmark and the Philadelphia Film Society host occasional showings of lesser-known films, but the sole mission of Lightbox was to advocate for the restoration of movies shot on decomposing film. Aside from the importance of media preservation, students can greatly benefit from consuming older and less mainstream cinema to expand their tastes and learn about historical figures.

Bringing The Lightbox to Temple would fill the gap in the school’s film scene and provide a space for students with niche interests. Although Temple already has dedicated film spaces, like The Reel and the AMC theater on Broad Street, both of those focus on popular blockbuster films.

Gabriella Turner thinks The Lightbox Film Center could be an interesting addition to Temple’s campus.

“I think the art school is just such a big part of [Temple],” said Turner, a junior marketing major. “So I think if they brought the film aspect back, that would be really cool.”

The Lightbox Film Center’s closure is a disheartening loss to the local art community. Without a proper cinema to show restored films and advocate for film restoration, Philadelphia’s film culture could lose a resource that made it so unique. As Temple works to expand its film school and maintain their commitment to support UArts, The Lightbox could further support that mission and contribute to students’ social, cultural and educational enrichment.