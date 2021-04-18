Temple University COVID-19 briefing: April 18

Temple reported 97 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees Friday.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown of COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students and employees registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to Temple’s active COVID-19 case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?



Temple has 97 active cases of COVID-19, including 95 among students and two among employees, as of April 16, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19 last week and 54 new cases during the week of April 4, The Temple News reported.

Temple averaged 92 active COVID-19 cases during the past seven days as of April 16, The Temple News reported.

Fifteen students living in university housing have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 16, The Temple News reported.

Temple administered 6,338 tests last week and 6,805 tests the week prior, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded a 0.93 percent positivity rate among those tested last week, up from a rate of 0.79 percent the week prior, The Temple News reported.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 428 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 634 on April 7.

The city averaged 575 new cases per day from March 31 to April 14, according to city data.

The city averaged 566 new cases per day from March 24 to April 7, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 5,267 positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 140,229 cases of COVID-19 and 3,375 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

As of April 16, more than 649,000 people in Philadelphia are partially vaccinated and more than 438,000 people are fully vaccinated, The Temple News reported.

Philadelphia expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 years and older on Friday, The Temple News reported.

The city stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13 because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in its distribution after six recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine experienced blood clotting issues, The Temple News reported. Almost seven million Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the United States, and no blood clotting issues have been reported in Philadelphia.