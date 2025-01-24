Temple warns against vandalism prior to Eagles NFC championship game

The Dean of Students will increase surveillance and hold students accountable for any property damage or refusal for dispersal in either celebrating or lamenting the game’s results.

Temple students who commit acts of vandalism, refuse to disperse or destroy property during potential Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship victory celebrations will face consequences from the university, wrote Darrien Davenport, associate vice president for student affairs, in a statement to students Friday.

The university noted increased surveillance on campus and in Center City following the destruction resulting from the Eagles’ 2023 Super Bowl LVII loss, and wrote that failure to act accordingly could result in both criminal charges and university disciplinary action.

After the 2023 loss, students on the 1700 block of Arlington Street flipped a vehicle and damaged other cars on the street. Two people eventually turned themselves in to police for the incident, CBS News reported.

“While such moments unite fans in celebration, history has shown that post-game festivities can sometimes lead to destructive or unsafe behaviors,” Davenport wrote.

Temple released a similar warning in February 2023 when the Eagles participated in Super Bowl LVII. In 2018, more than $2.7 million in property damage was recorded after the Eagles won the LII Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

The use of Temple’s safety resources like FLIGHT and walking escort programs have been encouraged by the university for games in the past.

“We encourage everyone to play a role in keeping this moment memorable for all the right reasons,” Davenport wrote.