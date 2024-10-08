The Community Issue: 2024

The Temple News is proud to present the first-ever special Community Issue of the paper.

North Philadelphia’s rich culture and history are prioritized by the community, and many fight to preserve its vibrance in the face of growing tensions between the students and locals.

Neighborhood barber shops transform into spaces for men to engage in community discourse, barricaded from an exterior political storm. Frequenters at local recreation centers strive to keep these spaces safe and enjoyable for their children and for generations to come.

North Central is a resilient and powerful community, but it’s an ongoing struggle for students to respect the neighborhood in which they temporarily reside. The dichotomy between Temple and North Central locals continues to be a long-time dialogue on the university’s impact.

Part of Temple’s uniqueness comes from its urban integration. Students must learn community respect and become accustomed to a neighborhood they are not familiar with. But for locals, this area is their livelihood. North Central is their source of familiarity, a prideful corner of Philadelphia where their foundations are deeply rooted.

All these reasons, and more, are why The Temple News decided to highlight North Philadelphia with its first-ever Community Issue. The TTN Features team takes an inside look into the locals preserving the ever-blossoming neighborhood. Many reflect on their triumphs, along with the hardships discovered along the way.

We hope these stories provide just a small glimpse into just how special this community is.

From,

Bayleh Alexander

Features Editor

Temple is continuing to navigate a complicated relationship with the North Central community. | JACOB MCGLEW / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple increasing North Philly enrollment amid new initiative The Temple 42 initiative aims to strengthen the relationship between the local George Washington Carver High School and the university as it places 42 select students in a program to earn a degree. | AIDAN GALLO / THE TEMPLE NEWS Amos Playground provides a safe haven, despite headwinds While sitting on the edge of Temple’s campus, the Amos Recreation Center and Playground falls short of forging a relationship with Temple and its students. | AIDAN GALLO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Mecca Unisex Salon is a center for conversation in North Philly. | KAJSA MORSE / THE TEMPLE NEWS