Temple increasing North Philly enrollment amid new initiative

In June, Temple announced the admission of 42 students from the Carver High School of Engineering and Science, a public magnet school on Norris Street.

Temple has long pushed for greater enrollment from North Philadelphia high school students, and a new initiative spearheaded by the university’s Department of Public Safety has now helped accomplish that goal.

The university didn’t have to look far from Main Campus to recruit 42 students from Carver High School of Engineering and Science. The public magnet school, located at Norris and 16th Streets, stands amid a sea of local homes and off-campus student housing.

“Students who are not from the area come here, and they might be only here for four or five years,” said Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin. “But by recruiting students who have already lived here, they have relationships. They have community. Bringing them to Temple helps bridge the gap between the university and North Philadelphia. We are part of the community, and they’re a part of us.”

The initiative came out of the DPS’s Community Engagement and Research unit and was spearheaded by Officer Leroy Wimberly, who mentored and recruited North Philly students to strengthen the connection between the neighborhood and the university — a relationship that has long been fractured.



“For those that didn’t want to go to college, they had no idea after high school,” Wimberly said. “[The students] said, ‘I’m just going to get a job.’ And I always kept pushing the education part, [telling them] ‘You should further your education. It’s going to do nothing but better you.’”

This is not Temple’s only high school recruitment initiative: The Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program offers 50 high school students from eight nearby zip codes the opportunity to take a free dual enrollment course during their senior year. Of the 50 students, 20-25 are selected to enroll at Temple after a summer bridge program.

While these programs support local students’ transitions to Temple, many feel the university’s efforts are underdeveloped for communities outside of the patrol zone.

Taimar Ward-Stubbs, a junior media studies and production major and former CHS student, was unable to receive the Cecil B. Moore Scholars scholarship because he resided in Olney, which was slightly outside of the scholarship’s location parameters.

“Every kid from Philadelphia that wants to go to college, everyone needs that assistance,” Stubbs said. “And I think Temple is throwing that scholarship in their face. [Temple is saying] ‘Let’s make [the university] look better. We have more North Philly kids coming to Temple.’”

The student body at CHS is a diverse group spanning from all parts of the city and even the suburbs, Wimberly said. The school’s admission requirements are selective, only admitting highly qualified students.

CHS’ admission requires students to have a 3.0 grade point average, 95% attendance in their previous school, no disciplinary records and be in the 85th percentile or higher in reading and mathematics PSSA’s. The school also boasts a 100% post-secondary education rate for its students.

Despite the rigor of CHS’ curriculum, Wimberly feels the Temple 42 program guidance is crucial to students’ university adjustment.

“Some [students] are unsure of themselves and sometimes they need that push,” Wimberly said. “[Having] that guy, especially from an outsider looking in and them getting to understand you and feeling comfortable.”

Stubbs is unable to recall a time when any Temple recruitment came to CHS during his time there from 2018-22, but is grateful to hear they’re now initiating engagement with the students. He emphasizes the need for room and board included in the scholarship aid.

“[Temple] should have a little better program at CHS,” Stubbs said. “I feel as though they should have some type of partnership where they should get five kids from the graduating class, give them a full-ride scholarship, tuition and board and all that because they’re the closest school to the facility.”