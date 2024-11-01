The Temple News wins 2024 college newspaper website of the year, four other CMA awards

The paper won more College Media Association Pinnacle awards than any other student media outlet in Pennsylvania.

The Temple News won five College Media Association Pinnacle awards at the National CMA convention in New Orleans this weekend, including 2024 college newspaper website of the year.

The Pinnacle awards are the largest national college media awards in the country, presented by the CMA at its annual conference. The Temple News won all five of its Pinnacles in the Division I category, the division reserved for colleges with the largest enrollment.

Our award-winning coverage included multiple high-profile issues including Temple Athletics’ shortcomings in the Name, Image and Likeness space, on-campus dining issues, off-campus housing and landlord disputes and a profile on an alumna in the music industry.

See below for the complete list of winners.

2024 College Newspaper Website of the Year – First Place

temple-news.com

By The Temple News Staff

Best Sports Investigation Story – Third Place

“The outcome is the outcome”: Temple Athletics struggles to financially adapt”

By Samuel O’Neal and Declan Landis

Best Editorial – Third Place

“Temple, let students donate their meal swipes”

By The Temple News’ Editorial Board

Best Investigation Story – Honorable Mention

“A living hell”: Temple students endure off-campus landlord violations”

By Julia Merola and Samuel O’Neal

Best Profile – Honorable Mention

“Alumna gets ‘Day Off’ in new music video”

By Anna Augustine