Temple Police sent an alert to the Temple community Monday afternoon.

UPDATED at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 4

This story is developing.



Temple Police’s telephone services were restored, according to a TUalert sent to the Temple University community on Monday at 5:05 p.m.

Emergency calls can now be made to 215-204-1234, the TUalert stated.

The telephones were not operating properly for more than two hours on Monday afternoon.



Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services, could not immediately be reached for comment.