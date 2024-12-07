“We gotta fight”: Temple ready to battle Villanova in Big 5 Classic

Temple Men’s Basketball faces off against the Wildcats in the third place game of the Big 5 Classic on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

After squandering a chance to earn the first-ever Big 5 Classic crown last season, Temple (4-3, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) is preparing to take home a third-place finish against Villanova (5-4, 0-0 Big East Conference) on Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center

The Owls went 1-1 in pod play after defeating Drexel on Nov. 12 but fell to La Salle on Nov. 30 and now prepare to face a Villanova team that is fresh off a win against No. 14 Cincinnati on Dec. 3.

“You’re gonna get three really good games in one big time arena,” said head coach Adam Fisher. “I think that’s what makes Philadelphia the Big 5 special. They’re not consolation games to us. [Villinova is] big time. We’re playing a Big East team in non-conference to help prepare you for league play.”

Here is everything you need to know before Temple tips off against Villanova on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

CRASH THE BOARDS

The Owls’ Achilles heel this season has been its lack of success in rebounding. Temple has a relatively new frontcourt, with forward Steve Settle III the returning big man from last season. Freshman forwards Babatunde Durodola and Dillon Battie have given the offense a boost but Temple has still struggled to clean the glass.

The Owls average 38 rebounds per game but allow teams to grab 39. The biggest difference is on the offensive glass, where Temple is outrebounded 103-77, leading to their opponents gaining extra possessions.

Temple’s rebounding woes came back to bite them the most against Florida State on Nov. 22. The Seminoles hauled in five more boards than the Owls on their way to a victory. The same struggle came back in the Owls’ final pod game against La Salle where Temple allowed 17 offensive rebounds.

“We gotta know heart, we gotta fight,” Fisher said. “And we can’t think somebody else is going to go get [rebounds]. I think we did some of that.”

EVERYBODY EATS

Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Owls in points through their first six games. However, he did not produce the same scoring output against La Salle. The Owls have multiple players who can step up and score but have struggled to be consistent in getting the ball in the basket.

Guard Jameel Brown has been a spark plug for the Owls on offense. He has come off the bench to give Temple a boost, averaging six points through seven games. Guard Zion Stanford has been able to do the same, stepping in Mashburn’s shoes when he struggles to find his form.

Stanford has three games in double-figures, including a 23-point outburst against Drexel on Nov. 12. Temple also has found production from guard Quante Berry, who has become more comfortable in an expanded role during the absence of suspended guard Lynn Greer III. For Temple to have success, it must get a complete performance from all of its scoring options.

ON VILLANOVA

Villanova entered the season with high expectations but is sitting at just 5-4. The Wildcats are coming off an upset win against No. 14 Cincinnati and they took down Penn and lost to Saint Joseph’s in their Big 5 pod games.

The Wildcats are averaging 76 points per game and are built on the back of their star center Eric Dixon. The graduate student ranks second in the country in points per game at 25.9 and ninth in three-point percentage at 52%.

Behind Dixon, Villanova also has guards Jhamir Brickus and Wooga Poplar. Brikus is averaging 12 points per game and leads the Wildcats in assists with 45. Poplar also averages 12 points per game and he is tied with Dixon for the team lead in rebounds per game with six. Defensively, Villanova allows 65 points per game and they out-rebound opponents by six per game.

“I think they have one of the best players in the country on their team,” Fisher said. “I’ve known Eric Dixon since high school. We tried to recruit him at the University of Miami. He’s just an incredible player. Obviously those that were here last year know what [Jhamir] Brikus can do. We saw it live in the Big 5 game. I think they are, so talented, one of, if not the most talented team we’ve played to date.”