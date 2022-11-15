Kappa Delta Rho placed on interim suspension following hazing allegation

Following standard procedure, Interfraternity Council Vice President Justin Sagam has also assumed the duties of IFC President Dylan Hollywood.

Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov. 10. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov.10 as Temple University investigates a “credible allegation of hazing,” wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News.

Temple is following the standard procedure of when an Interfraternity Council president’s chapter has been placed on interim suspension, Ives wrote.  IFC Vice President Justin Sagam has assumed the duties of IFC President Dylan Hollywood, who is a member of Kappa Delta Rho.

“We take this allegation very seriously and because our top priority is the safety of all our students, we took this immediate action,” Ives wrote.

In September, Temple placed Alpha Tau Omega on interim suspension after they hosted an unregistered party. Alpha Tau Omega was also being investigated for separate instances of reported misconduct.

Fallon Roth

Fallon can be reached at fallon.roth@temple.edu. Follow Fallon on Twitter at @fallonroth_.

*