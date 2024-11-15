Owls looking to find light in a lost season against FAU

Temple Football is guaranteed its fifth straight losing season but looks to match last season’s record with a win against FAU on Saturday.

Temple entered the year hoping to reach its first bowl game since 2019, but those hopes are out the window with three weeks left in the season. The Owls suffered a 52-6 defeat to Tulane on Nov. 9 to derail any chance at a late-season run.

Temple has just two wins with three games left and can match or surpass its record from last season with wins during those games. The Owls can do the former with a win against FAU, a team that sits at the bottom of the American Athletic Conference.

Temple has had its fair share of setbacks, but Saturday gives it a chance to take a step forward.

“You can’t claim to be ‘Temple TUFF’ if you can’t take a hit in the mouth and turn around the next day and get up and get back in the fight,” said head coach Stan Drayton. “You’re fake if you don’t. We took a hit in the mouth, most great players, most great teams take hits and they grow and build from it and we took quite a few this year. We’re a young football team and we’re building and we’re growing from it.”

Here is all you need to know before Temple kicks off against Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 2 p.m.

DON’T QUIT

Temple enters the final three weeks of its season essentially playing for pride after being knocked out of bowl game contention. Following its loss to the Green Wave, Drayton spoke about not seeing any quit in his team despite being in the middle of a 46-point blowout.

He specifically spoke about running back Terrez Worthy, who broke free for a 75-yard to give Temple its only points of the game. Worthy played with a motor despite the game being out of reach and that same mentality will have to persist for Temple to have success against FAU.

“The one thing I can’t say is as bad as it looked, I have to really look hard at the film to see if there’s anybody quitting,” Drayton said. “That kid did not quit. It was well blocked and he was able to be explosive on the edge.”

Temple put up 143 points in a six-week span but is coming off of a six-point outing last week. And have been blown out in their last two games. They will have to put those failures to the side to pick up win number three.

DEFENSE

Temple’s defense, which for the most part has been a bright spot for the team, has struggled all season against rush-heavy teams this year. Temple has given up more than 50 points in its last two games and allowed 589 total yards against Tulane last week.

Linebackers Tyquan King and D.J. Woodbury Sr. recorded 12 and 10 tackles, respectively last week, but the secondary let the unit down yet again. Temple’s defensive backs were constantly missing tackles and missed coverages that doomed them from the jump.

The Owls’ rush defense seemingly came alive in the middle of the season but missed assignments ruined it. For Temple to get the upper hand, it will have to stifle an FAU rush attack that averages 116 yards per game.

“We have to execute better,” said defensive tackle Latrell Jean. “We have to execute our calls better, that’s really what it is. It’s just consistency. We stopped UConn and then we stopped Tulsa but then we went to ECU and didn’t stop ECU. We have to stay consistent when it comes to stopping the run.”

ON FAU

Like Temple, Florida Atlantic comes into Saturday’s game as one of the worst teams in the AAC. FAU is the only team that has still not won a conference game, sitting at 0-5.

FAU is averaging just 22 points per game and has found success running the ball. They average 116 rushing yards per game, headed by running back CJ Campbell Jr. who has 524 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

FAU has struggled all season with its quarterback performance. Cam Fancher has played the majority of the year but has just six touchdowns along with six interceptions. Kasen Weisman played most of FAU’s last game and threw for two touchdowns and one interception. The main target for FAU quarterbacks has been wide receiver Omari Hayes, who has 498 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, FAU struggles nearly as much as Temple does against the rush. FAU gives up 218 rushing yards per game, which is just ahead of Temple, but still ranks 12th in the AAC. Safety CJ Heard leads FAU in tackles with 68 and linebacker Jackson Ambush is second with 55.

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor: “Temple has been embarrassed in its last game and a half of football, there is no other way to spin it. The defense has taken a step backward and the offensive inconsistencies have stunted them at times. However, I think coming back home after nearly a month will work in the Owls’ favor. They will be able to recoup in front of a home crowd and an FAU team that is in the same boat as them.”

Temple wins 28-17.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor: “The last two games for Temple have been as bad as they could have imagined. The defense has been nonexistent and the offense barely gained 100 yards last week. The only thing Temple has going for them is that FAU is somehow worse. FAU is winless in conference play and has struggled all year on both sides of the ball. Neither team has been good but I think Temple has a little more talent to pull out a win.”

Temple wins 21-13

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor: “Temple has struggled immensely in its last two games on both sides of the field. The Owls missed assignments on defense and could not create anything on offense. However, FAU is in a similar situation sitting at the bottom of the conference. With Temple being back at the Linc I think that gives them the edge to tighten some things up and come away with the win.”

Temple wins 20-14.

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager:

“Temple has continued to struggle to find an identity and to play a full four quarters of football. Both sides of the ball haven’t found rhythm and it’s difficult to see that changing this late in the season. While FAU has had similar struggles it’s difficult to see the Owls picking up a win after their performances the past couple of weeks.”

FAU wins 24-14.