Temple blanked again, conference losing streak extended to 28

Temple Women’s Soccer fired off 13 shots but could not find the back of the net in 3-0 loss to FAU Thursday night.

Following Temple’s three-goal loss at the hands of UTSA on Oct. 20, they looked to get back on track against an FAU squad that boasted just two wins heading into the matchup. It was anything but that to start with FAU pouncing just 15 minutes in to steal the lead. However, Temple didn’t roll over and looked completely different after the opening goal.

The hope an equalizer might be scored was sucked away after Temple goalkeeper Tasmin Bynoe left the net wide open in the 73rd minute. FAU forward Hailey Santiago saw the chance and took it, tapping in the ball to make it a two-goal lead.

None of Temple’s 14 shots found the back of the net and they were left kicking its feet the entire 90 minutes. FAU tacked on one more goal for good measure to hand Temple its 28th straight conference loss and its eighth straight loss this season.

Temple (2-15, 0-8 American Athletic Conference) was bested by FAU (3-9-4, 2-4-2 AAC) 3-0 Thursday night at Temple Sports Complex. Temple has been searching for its first win in more than a month, with its last victory coming in a 1-0 win against Navy on Oct. 15.

“We can’t wait until halfway through each half to decide to switch on and try. We have to come out fast and start the game fast,” Bynoe said. “As a team who doesn’t get many shots off we can’t afford to try and win a game from behind.”

FAU started fast and earned a corner against the Temple defense a minute into the match. FAU defender Daniella Diaz put pressure on Bynoe early with a shot in the second minute, but it went right to Bynoe’s mitts for the first save of the game.

Temple’s five shots were shut down for the majority of the first half and FAU never let Temple out of its own half. Bynoe was tasked with stopping the score from ballooning like she had all season and she forced saves on Diaz and midfielder Sofia Voldby.

The floodgates finally opened when FAU defender Jodi Smith cracked the code on Bynoe in the 15th minute. Smith sent a ball from outside the box and it sailed above the netminder’s head to give FAU an early 1-0 lead.

Midfielder Fiona Kilian looked to even the game and attempted Temple’s first shot less than a minute following the goal. Her breakaway shot was struck with too much power and went above the target. Temple regained possession and was awarded a corner in the 18th minute, but it was easily handled by FAU goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez.

Neither team was able to gain separation and Temple went into the locker room down by one.

“We have to have the mindset that we are the underdog,” said Temple midfielder Carly Steinberg. “We need to play for each other and we have to remember why we played”

Temple turned up the pressure when the second half kicked up and Atkins forced Gonzalez to make a save in the 47th minute. Temple continued to attack the net throughout the early minutes with four shots sent Gonzalez’s way but they weren’t able to turn into goals.

Temple’s dreams of tying the game were dashed when Bynoe left her box to receive the ball but Santiago beat her to it. Santiago took advantage of the open goal to go up 2-0 in the 73rd minute.

Temple continued to fight but an 81st minute goal by FAU forward Sloane Young put FAU up 3-0 and stomped out what little embers of hope Temple had at breaking its losing streak. Temple’s 14 shots are the most it has attempted in 5 games.

“We need to be building off the energy in the attacking third,” said Temple forward Yazmeen Smith. “We need to find the ball in the back of the net to finish the season.”

Temple will play its last home game of the season against UAB (5-4-4, 2-2-3 AAC) on Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m.