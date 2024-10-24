Obama, Springsteen to rally at The Liacouras Center Monday

The former president will be on campus for a concert and rally for Vice President Kamala Harris after rallying with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at the venue in 2022.

Former President Barack Obama will join musician Bruce Springsteen on Temple’s Main Campus at The Liacouras Center Monday night for a concert and rally for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, a source confirmed to The Temple News.

The rally will be part of Harris’ “When We Vote We Win” concert series, which includes all seven major battleground states. Harris, Obama and Springsteen will be in Atlanta Thursday night for a similar event. Director Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson are also scheduled to attend the rally in Atlanta.

Obama joins a growing list of politicians who have rallied on Temple’s campus this year leading up to Election Day. United States Senators Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) and Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) rallied on campus on Wednesday, and Harris and former President Donald Trump both held rallies of their own at The Liacouras Center during the summer.

Both campaigns have strongly focused on Pennsylvania in the final days before Nov. 5. Harris will be in Philadelphia on Sunday for a separate campaign event and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will campaign in the city on Friday.

Obama also came to Liacouras alongside President Joe Biden in 2022 to rally for U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shaprio, who were both running in tightly contested races.

Springsteen, a longtime supporter of Obama, endorsed Harris for President on Oct. 3 in an Instagram post.

Additional details about Monday’s concert and rally have yet to be released.