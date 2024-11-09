Temple has “nothing to lose” attitude heading into conference championship

It has been 32 years since Temple Field Hockey made the NCAA Tournament and now only UConn stands in its way.

It has been 32 years since Temple made it to the NCAA Tournament. After four years of failing in the Big East Tournament semifinals, the Owls are now on the doorstep of the national stage.

Temple (12-7, 5-2 Big East) finally overcame Old Dominion in the semifinals on Friday after its season ended to them the previous two years. The Owls trailed the Monarchs for nearly 45 minutes but managed to squeak out a double-overtime win behind late heroics from back Lina Neilson and midfielder Agustina Tucceri.

Next up for the Owls; No. 10 UConn (16-3, 6-1 Big East). The Huskies have been dominant this season, holding the fifth-best scoring margin in the country. Temple and UConn met on Sept. 20 which ended in a 2-0 Huskies win. The Owls were within reach for most of the game, holding the Huskies scoreless in the first half.

Now meeting again nearly two months later, the stakes are at an all-time high. UConn boasts one of the best offenses in the country while Temple brings a three-game win streak with a nothing-to-lose attitude.

“We do not have a lot to lose because it’s the first time we have gotten [to the Big East Championship],” said back Alizé Maes. “It would be absolutely amazing to go to the NCAAs, but it’s all just a fun game whether you win or lose. Of course, we want to win but I think we have to go in with a lot of fight, a lot of grit and a lot of fun.”

Here is everything you need to know before Temple’s game against UConn on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

TEAM EFFORT

Temple has been built on the back of its stars all season. Maes alongside midfielders Tess Muller and Devin Kinzel have been the focal point of the Owls, accounting for nearly half the team’s goals and each were named to an all-conference team.

Despite the big three receiving the conference attention, the Owls’ depth has put them in the position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Neilson had yet to record a goal all season before her equalizer against ODU, mostly playing a defensive role. But she rose to the occasion and found a goal when Temple’s season was fading away by the second. In the second overtime, Tucceri was the one who got a pass from Maes and perfectly deflected the ball to send the Owls to the championship.

Temple has also gotten production from midfielders Peyton Rieger, Halle Aschenbach and back Minke Stoker throughout the season. Rieger was crucial in Temple’s wins against ODU on Sept. 27 and Liberty on Oct. 4. Stoker has helped solidify the backline with Maes all season while Aschenbach has used her speed to win Temple extra possessions.

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the first quarter against ODU, the Monarchs had three shots and found the first goal of the game. The Owls’ offense was virtually nonexistent in the early portion of the game and it looked like it could’ve been the beginning of the end.

But the Owls’ defense clamped down on ODU from then on while the offense worked to find a groove. Temple did not allow another Monarchs shot attempt until the fourth quarter, completely eliminating the ODU offense from the game. Maes and Stoker forced multiple huge turnovers and made goalkeeper Isabella Ospitale’s job easy. Ospitale stepped up when called on, making a stretch save at the end of the first overtime to keep Temple’s season alive.

That style of play is nothing new for Temple, who has relied on its defense all season while the offense remained inconsistent. The Owls will now have to face a UConn offense that is fifth in the country in scoring.

“UConn is very good at converting,” said head coach Michelle Vittese. “They have some key players. They went home with the awards for the attacking and we obviously did a pretty good job in the defensive end. So we just got to get to work and review them again.”

ON UCONN

The Huskies are strong on both sides of the ball, only giving up 23 goals all season while scoring 61. They average more than three goals and 12 shots per game. UConn took down Liberty 2-1 in the semifinal game on Friday.

Forwards Sophie Perschk and Juul Sauer lead the Huskies’ attack with 12 goals each. UConn also racked up multiple postseason awards, having five players named all-conference and three earning individual awards. Sauer was named offensive player of the year and midfielder Sol Simone earned Big East midfielder of the year.

Goalkeeper Natalie McKenna has been neck and neck with Ospitale for best goalkeeper in the Big East. McKenna ranks first in the conference in save percentage and second in goals against average. McKenna joined Sauer and Simone in the awards category, earning Big East goalkeeper of the year.

“I think we are capable of beating anybody on any given day if we perform and play well,” Vittese said. “It’ll be a battle and I think we match up quite well with them.”