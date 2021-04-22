Temple to announce new president in coming weeks

Temple University’s Presidential Search Committee is in the final phases of its search to identify a candidate to succeed Richard Englert as university president.

Temple University’s Presidential Search Committee plans to share its recommendation for President Englert’s successor with the Board of Trustees in the coming weeks, wrote Mitchell Morgan, chairman of the Board of Trustees and a member of the committee, in a statement to The Temple News.

“The search for Temple University’s 12th president is making great progress, and the committee has narrowed the field of excellent candidates,” Morgan wrote. “The Search Committee hopes and expects to recommend a finalist to the Board of Trustees in the coming weeks.”

Englert announced his intention to retire by the end of the 2020-21 academic year during a conference call after the July 2020 Board of Trustees meeting. He will not officially leave his position until his successor has been chosen, The Temple News reported.

The Board of Trustees formed the Presidential Search Committee with 16 members, including 13 board members, two faculty members and Student Body President Quinn Litsinger, in September 2020, The Temple News reported. The committee announced it added Valerie Harrison, senior advisor to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion, and Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, a professor and vice president of Temple’s Faculty Senate, to its ranks on Sept. 20, 2020, The Temple News reported.

The committee also enlisted Diversified Search Group, an executive search firm, and Storbeck Search & Associates, the firm’s higher education practice, to help conduct the search process, The Temple News reported.

During the Fall 2020 semester, the committee administered a survey and hosted nine virtual town halls to answer questions and receive feedback from students, faculty, staff, deans, alumni and community members about its search process, The Temple News reported.

In February, the committee used the feedback it received throughout the fall to create its Presidential Search Prospectus, which outlined the qualities the ideal presidential candidate should have, like significant fundraising experience and background in working with faculty to create university policies, The Temple News reported.