November 20: The Stan Drayton Era

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Temple Football head coach Stan Drayton will no longer lead the team after almost three years, compiling a record of 8-26 and never qualifying for a bowl game. Sports Editors Ryan Mack and Colin Schofield analyze his time here and his legacy. Temple has seen a 30% increase in its enrollment for the Class of 2028, with 4,926 new students coming into the fall semester. Assistant News Editor Nurbanu Sahin talks about how the university has accomplished this and what to expect for future years.